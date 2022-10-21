Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 14-20, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 14-20, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Amanda Donn Adair, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 14 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): expired registration. Released same day on $250 bond.

Tearsa Ann Ball, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 14 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Taylor Austin Barksdale, 26, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 14 by BCSO: Arizona commitment. Released Oct. 15 with credit for time served.

Luke Dylan Crass, 32, of Leander was arrested Oct. 14 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $16,500 in bonds.

Antonio Luis Hernandez, 25, of Georgetown was arrested Oct. 14 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Brandi Leigh Higgins, 42, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 14 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, continuous violence against family.

Byron Joseph McGrough, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 14 by BCSO: burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault. Released Oct. 16 with credit for time served.

Jacqueline Ramos-Perez, 46, of Port Arthur was arrested Oct. 14 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): assault causing bodily injury. Released Oct. 15 on $5,000 bond.

Dennis Alvarado Zamora, 23, of Austin was arrested Oct. 14 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): no driver’s license. Released same day on $500 bond.

Eder Aldair Alvarez-Alvarez, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 15 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): no driver’s license. Released same day on $250 bond.

Christie Bailey, 49, of Pflugerville was arrested Oct. 15 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Jose Chamorro-Perez, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 15 by GSPD: no driver’s license. Released Oct. 16 on $500 bond.

Leander James, 53, of Greesetown was arrested Oct. 15 by BPD: interfering with an emergency request for assistance, possession of marijuana. Released same day on $10,000 in bonds.

Camille Rose Topeah Leming, 33, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 15 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance. Released Oct. 18 to outside agency.

Francisco Lopez-Ortiz, 49, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 15 by BPD: no driver’s license, expired registration, public nuisance-barking/biting/vicious, chicken coop violation-less than 50 feet from residence, failure to show proof of financial responsibility. Released Oct. 16 on $3,500 in bonds.

John Brady Pair, 27, of Hawley was arrested Oct. 15 by BCSO: SRA-attempt to commit burglary of a habitation, SRA-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Walker Payton Phillips, 23, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 15 by BCSO: surety surrender-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Robert Brent Pierce, 45, of Llano was arrested Oct. 15 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, expired registration, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Oct. 16 on $3,000 in bonds.

Jeremy Sven Tipping, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 15 by BCSO: bond revocation-sex offender’s duty to register.

Broulia Elma Valdez, 49, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 15 by BPD: terroristic threat, unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Daniel Ray Collazo, 37, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 16 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): assault by contact-family violence. Released Oct. 20 by personal recognizance.

Jesus Antonio Flores-Martinez, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 16 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member, assault causing bodily injury.

Jesus Antonio Flores-Martinez, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 16 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

Tammi Marie Mercado, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 16 by MFPD: evading arrest/detention. Released Oct. 18 on personal recognizance.

Jose Antonio Ramirez, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 16 by GSPD: criminal trespass.

Matthew Doran Reyes, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 16 by BCSO: theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Oct. 17 on $2,000 in bonds.

Dana Michelle Bell, 39, of Cedar Park was arrested Oct. 17 by BCSO: false drug test-falsification device.

Russell Lyn Bell, 53, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 17 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid. Released Oct. 18 on $1,500 bond.

Dominique Hernandez, 22, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 17 by BCSO: SRA-tampering with government record, SRA-theft of firearm, SRA-bail jumping/failure to appear, no driver’s license.

Julio Hernandez-Erazo, 37, was arrested Oct. 17 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 18 on $1,000 bond. Released Oct. 18 to ICE.

Isaac Isaiaa Medina, 41, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 17 by BPD: indecency with a child-sexual contact, bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance, sexual performance of a child.

Michael Adam Morales, 41, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 17 by BPD: aggravated sexual assault of a child, bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Catherine Elaine Pierce, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 17 by MFPD: assault by contact-family member, public intoxication.

Cameron Reshaud Session, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 17 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Martin Zavala-Salvador, 43, was arrested Oct. 17 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 18 to ICE.

Jesse Vasques Barrientos, 64, of Hobbs, New Mexico, was arrested Oct. 18 by BCSO: failure to maintain financial responsibility, theft of property.

Guillermo Eduardo Garcia, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 18 by BCSO: no driver’s license.

Guillermo Eduardo Garcia, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 18 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 20 to ICE.

Debra Annette Hale, 64, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 18 by BCSO: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. Released Oct. 19 on $5,000 bond.

Jessica Marie Hernandez, 42, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 18 by BPD: theft of property.

David Alan Muse, 40, of Temple was arrested Oct. 18 by BCSO: parole violation.

Richard Lee Rose II, 45, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 18 by GSPD: expired driver’s license, failure to appear. Released Oct. 19 on $1,000 in bonds.

Zayne Lee Lehr, 25, of Georgetown was arrested Oct. 19 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Oct. 20 on $1,500 bond.

Justin Ian Mason, 26, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 19 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid.

John Paul Mitchell, 38, of San Antonio was arrested Oct. 19 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $8,000 bond.

Daniel Lee Molina, 40, of Temple was arrested Oct. 19 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Oct. 20 on personal recognizance.

Edwin Armando Acosta-Padilla, 24, was arrested Oct. 20 by ICE: detainer.

Doris Helen Ballard, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 20 by GSPD: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-serious bodily injury.

Grant Wayne Cole, 36, of Johnson City was arrested Oct. 20 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

Ryan Wade Shackelford, 35, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 20 by BPD: violation of bond/protective order.

Javier Zamora-Gutierrez, 29, of Temple was arrested Oct. 20 by MFPD: failure to appear-possession of controlled substance.