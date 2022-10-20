ROUNDUP: Fall and Halloween events across the Highland Lakes
The weather is cool, which means it’s finally fall. Get into the spirit with seasonal and Halloween events across the Highland Lakes.
This is by no means a complete list. For even more happenings, check out the calendar at 101HighlandLakes.com. And if you’re organizing a community event to celebrate the spookiest time of the year, leave the information in a comment below.
Check out the following events listed by place, date, and time:
MARBLE FALLS
“Back to the Future” event
Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Ms. Lollipop Parties, Fun and Gifts
208 Main St.
See and take photos with a replica DeLorean Time Machine from the “Back to the Future” movie franchise. At dark (about 7 p.m.) is a free screening of “Back to the Future 2” on the green space at Harmony Park across from Ms. Lollipop’s.
Fall Festival
Sunday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
105 RR 1431
Food booths, kids’ games, and live music. Community is invited.
Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Thursday, Oct. 27, at 4:45 p.m.
Marble Falls High School
2101 Mustang Drive
Mercado, lotería, performances, and an El Grito contest. Community is invited.
Halloween Magic Show
Friday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m.
101 Main St.
Magician Billy Riggs performs. Free.
Spooktacular
Friday-Monday, Oct. 28-31
Johnson and Lakeside parks
Carnival rides, trunk-or-treating, costume contest, cake walk, pumpkin carving contest, and music. Free. Click the link for a full schedule.
Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat
Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m.
Gateway Villas and Gateway Gardens
605 Gateway Central
Carnival games, face painting, bounce house, cake walk, and costume contest for kids and pets. Free. Food and drink vendors.
Howlers N Growlers
Saturday, Oct. 29, from 3-5 p.m.
Save the World Brewing Company
1510 Resource Parkway
Spay It Forward Y’all fundraiser includes candy for the kids and treats for the dogs as well as a dog costume contest at 4 p.m. (registration at 3 p.m.) Categories for under 25 pounds and over 25 pounds.
Fall-O-Ween
Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4-6 p.m.
First United Methodist Church
1101 Bluebonnet Drive
Trunk-or-treating, games, bounce house, s’mores, photo booth, hot cider and cocoa bar, and dinner. Free.
Haunted House
Sunday-Sunday, Oct. 30-31, from 6-8 p.m.
Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department
606 Avenue U
Haunted house and free candy for the kids. Free, but donations welcome.
Community Fall Festival
Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
First Assembly of God
First and Main streets
Rides, games, bounce houses, candy, and special guest Captain Rex. Free.
BURNET
Scare Barn
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22 and 28-29, from 6-10 p.m.
First United Methodist Church
301 E. Graves St.
Hosted by Ignite Youth. Admission is $5 and a can of dog food. Fundraiser for church youth group and Highland Lakes Canine Rescue. A trunk-or-treat festival with live music is 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Zombie Color Run
Saturday, Oct. 22, at 9 a.m.
Burnet Middle School
1401 N. Main St.
Get doused with color and encounter “zombies” at this fundraising 2-mile run. Also includes a kids’ color run. Cost is $25 for 2-mile run and $20 for kids’ run.
Pumpkins and Paratroopers
Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon to 2 p.m.
Highland Lakes Air Museum
2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281)
Pumpkin painting, photo ops, and more. Free.
Fall Festival
Sunday, Oct. 23, from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Hill Country Fellowship
200 Houston Clinton Drive
Bounce house, dunk tank, food, games, prizes. Free.
Trunk-or-Treat
Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5-7:30 p.m.
Burnet High School
1000 The Green Mile
Hosted by several high school organizations.
Boo-tiques & Brews
Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4-7 p.m.
Courthouse square in downtown
Kids can collect candy along the square; adults can enjoy beverages in participating shops.
Spiderween
Friday-Monday, Oct. 28-31, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Spider Mountain Bike Park
200 Greenwood Hills Trail
Haunted chairlift rides, scavenger hunt, costume contest, and more. On Saturday, Oct. 29, chairlift runs until 5:30 p.m. See the full schedule at the link.
Jeepers Creepers
Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Hosted by Empowered Women’s Fitness Center
805 W. Buchanan Drive
Trick-or-treating, games, bounce house, and decorated Jeeps. Free.
Trunk-or-Treat
Monday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.
Venture Church
624 CR 250
Food, cake walk, prizes, and games. Free.
GRANITE SHOALS
Trunk-or-Treat
Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6-8 p.m.
Quarry Park
2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road
Hosted by the Granite Shoals Police Officers Association. Participating vehicles must be behind the park gate by 5:30 p.m.
BERTRAM
DogtoberFest
Sunday, Oct. 30, from noon to 4 p.m.
3547 Texas 29 West
Cornhole tournament, pet costume contest, and pet photos available for purchase. Benefits Hill Country Humane Society. Cornhole is $20 per team.
Halloween on Vaughan Street
Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Vaughn Street in downtown
Street will be closed to vehicles. Games, candy, and costume contest. Free.
SPICEWOOD
Boos & Brews Halloween Bash
Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1-9 p.m.
Frontyard Brewing
4514 Bob Wire Road
Pumpkin painting, costume contest, live music, and a showing of “Hotel Transylvania” at night.
Haunted Library
Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6-8 p.m.
Spicewood Community Library
1011 Spur 191
Halloween fun at the library. Free.
KINGSLAND
Boos & Brews
Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3-8 p.m.
Boat Town Burger Bar
151 Melodie Lane
Live music, beer garden, pumpkin painting, cookie decorating, Halloween photo op, and pets up for adoption.
LLANO
Haunted House
Saturday, Oct. 22, and Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 28-29, from 8-10:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31, from 8-10 p.m.
Llano Community Center
2340 W. Haynie St.
Haunted house is $10 donation for ages 13 and older and $5 donation for ages 12 and younger.
Harvest Festival and fundraiser
Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
6156 Texas 16 North
Disc golf, hiking, horseback rides, pumpkin patch, photo booth, seasonal coffee, and buffet lunch. Free, but donations are welcome. RSVP to 319-471-2313.
Llano River Pumpkin Float
Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5-9 p.m.
Badu Park
100 Legion Drive
Bring a carved pumpkin to contribute to the float and then enjoy the glow. Free.