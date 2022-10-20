ROUNDUP: Fall and Halloween events across the Highland Lakes

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The weather is cool, which means it’s finally fall. Get into the spirit with seasonal and Halloween events across the Highland Lakes.

This is by no means a complete list. For even more happenings, check out the calendar at 101HighlandLakes.com. And if you’re organizing a community event to celebrate the spookiest time of the year, leave the information in a comment below.

Check out the following events listed by place, date, and time:

MARBLE FALLS

Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Ms. Lollipop Parties, Fun and Gifts

208 Main St.

See and take photos with a replica DeLorean Time Machine from the “Back to the Future” movie franchise. At dark (about 7 p.m.) is a free screening of “Back to the Future 2” on the green space at Harmony Park across from Ms. Lollipop’s.

Fall Festival

Sunday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church

105 RR 1431

Food booths, kids’ games, and live music. Community is invited.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Thursday, Oct. 27, at 4:45 p.m.

Marble Falls High School

2101 Mustang Drive

Mercado, lotería, performances, and an El Grito contest. Community is invited.

Halloween Magic Show

Friday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m.

Marble Falls Public Library

101 Main St.

Magician Billy Riggs performs. Free.

Friday-Monday, Oct. 28-31

Johnson and Lakeside parks

Carnival rides, trunk-or-treating, costume contest, cake walk, pumpkin carving contest, and music. Free. Click the link for a full schedule.

Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat

Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m.

Gateway Villas and Gateway Gardens

605 Gateway Central

Carnival games, face painting, bounce house, cake walk, and costume contest for kids and pets. Free. Food and drink vendors.

Howlers N Growlers

Saturday, Oct. 29, from 3-5 p.m.

Save the World Brewing Company

1510 Resource Parkway

Spay It Forward Y’all fundraiser includes candy for the kids and treats for the dogs as well as a dog costume contest at 4 p.m. (registration at 3 p.m.) Categories for under 25 pounds and over 25 pounds.

Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4-6 p.m.

First United Methodist Church

1101 Bluebonnet Drive

Trunk-or-treating, games, bounce house, s’mores, photo booth, hot cider and cocoa bar, and dinner. Free.

Sunday-Sunday, Oct. 30-31, from 6-8 p.m.

Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department

606 Avenue U

Haunted house and free candy for the kids. Free, but donations welcome.

Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.

First Assembly of God

First and Main streets

Rides, games, bounce houses, candy, and special guest Captain Rex. Free.

BURNET

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22 and 28-29, from 6-10 p.m.

First United Methodist Church

301 E. Graves St.

Hosted by Ignite Youth. Admission is $5 and a can of dog food. Fundraiser for church youth group and Highland Lakes Canine Rescue. A trunk-or-treat festival with live music is 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

Saturday, Oct. 22, at 9 a.m.

Burnet Middle School

1401 N. Main St.

Get doused with color and encounter “zombies” at this fundraising 2-mile run. Also includes a kids’ color run. Cost is $25 for 2-mile run and $20 for kids’ run.

Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon to 2 p.m.

Highland Lakes Air Museum

2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281)

Pumpkin painting, photo ops, and more. Free.

Sunday, Oct. 23, from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Hill Country Fellowship

200 Houston Clinton Drive

Bounce house, dunk tank, food, games, prizes. Free.

Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5-7:30 p.m.

Burnet High School

1000 The Green Mile

Hosted by several high school organizations.

Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4-7 p.m.

Courthouse square in downtown

Kids can collect candy along the square; adults can enjoy beverages in participating shops.

Friday-Monday, Oct. 28-31, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Spider Mountain Bike Park

200 Greenwood Hills Trail

Haunted chairlift rides, scavenger hunt, costume contest, and more. On Saturday, Oct. 29, chairlift runs until 5:30 p.m. See the full schedule at the link.

Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Hosted by Empowered Women’s Fitness Center

805 W. Buchanan Drive

Trick-or-treating, games, bounce house, and decorated Jeeps. Free.

Monday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.

Venture Church

624 CR 250

Food, cake walk, prizes, and games. Free.

GRANITE SHOALS

Trunk-or-Treat

Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6-8 p.m.

Quarry Park

2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road

Hosted by the Granite Shoals Police Officers Association. Participating vehicles must be behind the park gate by 5:30 p.m.

BERTRAM

DogtoberFest

Sunday, Oct. 30, from noon to 4 p.m.

Decadent Saint Winery

3547 Texas 29 West

Cornhole tournament, pet costume contest, and pet photos available for purchase. Benefits Hill Country Humane Society. Cornhole is $20 per team.

Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Vaughn Street in downtown

Street will be closed to vehicles. Games, candy, and costume contest. Free.

SPICEWOOD

Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1-9 p.m.

Frontyard Brewing

4514 Bob Wire Road

Pumpkin painting, costume contest, live music, and a showing of “Hotel Transylvania” at night.

Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6-8 p.m.

Spicewood Community Library

1011 Spur 191

Halloween fun at the library. Free.

KINGSLAND

Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3-8 p.m.

Boat Town Burger Bar

151 Melodie Lane

Live music, beer garden, pumpkin painting, cookie decorating, Halloween photo op, and pets up for adoption.

LLANO

Saturday, Oct. 22, and Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 28-29, from 8-10:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31, from 8-10 p.m.

Llano Community Center

2340 W. Haynie St.

Haunted house is $10 donation for ages 13 and older and $5 donation for ages 12 and younger.

Harvest Festival and fundraiser

Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Gospel Rocks Ranch

6156 Texas 16 North

Disc golf, hiking, horseback rides, pumpkin patch, photo booth, seasonal coffee, and buffet lunch. Free, but donations are welcome. RSVP to 319-471-2313.

Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5-9 p.m.

Badu Park

100 Legion Drive

Bring a carved pumpkin to contribute to the float and then enjoy the glow. Free.