Marble Falls High School’s ‘Clue’ an interactive murder mystery

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls graduate Madisyn Caraway created illustrated depictions of the characters in the Marble Falls High School Dark Horse Theatre’s stage production of 'Clue.' Performances are Oct. 20, 21, and 23. Courtesy photo

Put on your detective hat to solve an interactive whodunnit as the Marble Falls High School Dark Horse Theatre Company brings the murder-mystery “Clue” to the stage.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.

A limited number of tickets are $10 each. Call 830-798-3602 to reserve.

Based on the 1985 movie adaptation of the classic board game, the high school production promises to keep audiences entertained and involved.

“If you’re a fan of the movie, you’ll love it,” said Jon Clark, the school’s head theater director. “If you’ve never seen the movie, you’ll love it because it’s hilarious. It will keep you guessing until the very end.”

Follow the characters of Mrs. Peacock, Mr. Green. Mrs. White, Miss Scarlett, Colonel Mustard, and Professor Plum as they investigate the murders happening within the mansion to which they were anonymously invited.

“They’re trying to figure out why they’ve been invited to this mysterious household,” Clark said. “That’s when things start to go awry and the game is afoot.”

While students will play most of the parts, several faculty members were enlisted for on-stage roles, including head football coach Brian Herman as the cook.

“(Herman) has come in and done a fantastic job as our cook,” Clark said. “He’s hilarious. If you’re a fan of coach Herman, you need to come to this show. As soon as he found out we were doing it, he jumped at the chance.”

Held in the school’s black box theater, the show will be interactive and immersive with the audience flanking three sides of the stage. Performers will head into the crowd to retrieve props hidden under the seats.

“The audience is going to be a part of the show,” Clark said. “That makes for a really different theatrical experience.”

nathan@thepicayune.com