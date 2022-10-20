Golf tournament benefits Lake Buchanan conservation, scholarships

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 13th annual Lake Buchanan Conservation Corp. golf tournament fundraiser tees off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Lighthouse Country Club, 118 Club Circle in Kingsland. Money raised from entry fees and sponsors will go toward lake conservation efforts and youth scholarships.

“This is one of our big fundraisers,” said LBCC President Nick Zackoff. “The support that we get from the golfers and the local sponsors is invaluable.”

Golfers can register for the tournament until 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Event coordinators will find a spot on a team for you if you don’t want to play alone.

Entry is $80 a player or $500 for a team of four with included sponsorship signage. Players have access to carts and the practice range and will be provided with a catered dinner from Jardin Corona.

Among the prizes are a trip to Hawaii, golf clubs, and TVs. Prizes and trophies will be given to first-, second-, and third-place players and for holes-in-one. A Dead Ass Last trophy goes to the worst golfer that day.

The LBCC has awarded $60,000 in scholarships to Highland Lakes students since 2014 and put at least 13 million hybrid striped bass fry into Lake Buchanan to create excellent fishing opportunities for local and visiting anglers.

The golf tournament is one of two major fundraisers the nonprofit holds each year and is essential to furthering its goal of improving the natural resources of Lake Buchanan.

To fill out a player application, visit lakebuchanancc.org or call Zackoff at 512-658-9944

