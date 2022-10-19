Rifles, Racks, and Deer Tracks fundraiser benefits children’s nonprofit

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A large crowd attended the fourth annual Rifles, Racks, and Deer Tracks fundraiser. Proceeds from ticket sales, a silent auction, and a raffle will go to the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center. The ninth annual fundraiser is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Haley-Nelson Park in Burnet. Courtesy photo

The ninth annual Rifles, Racks, and Deer Tracks fundraiser for the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center is 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Haley-Nelson Park, 301 Garden Trail in Burnet. A night of food, fun, drinks, live music, dancing, and prizes is planned with proceeds helping at-risk children in the Hill Country.

Tickets are $65 each or $130 per couple and include dinner, an auction, and live music by Alan Whitehead & The Western Playboys.

Raffle tickets are $25 each or $100 for five. Attendees at the sportsman-themed fundraiser can purchase chances to win a grand prize 2022 Polaris Ranger Crew 1000 XP as well as several high-end firearms, like a Ruger MKIV .22 and Taurus 9mm.

The Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center is an organization dedicated to the betterment and protection of children in the Texas Hill Country. It is nationally accredited and part of a statewide network of similar organizations with the same mission.

While the center receives state and federal funding, that does not cover all of its costs. Fundraisers like Rifles, Racks, and Deer Tracks account for nearly 30 percent of its budget.

“The community is so supportive of us and we are so lucky,” said center Development Coordinator Lora Cheney.

Tickets to the fundraiser are available online.

