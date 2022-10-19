SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fire-frighters’ haunted house is Oct. 30-31

10/19/22
Marble Falls Area VFD Haunted House

Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department firefighters pose in frightening costumes after hosting a successful night of screams and scares in a past Haunted House event. Courtesy photo

Get ready for big scares at the sixth annual Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department Haunted House. The spook show is from 6-8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Oct. 30 and 31, at the station, 606 Avenue U.

Jarring strobe lights, whispering voices, evil clowns, and a pitch-black walkway all work in unison to deliver the brave of heart a truly frightening experience. 

Firefighters will hand out candy to the kids, whether or not they traverse the station’s haunted halls. 

Admission is free, but donations are always welcome.

For more information, visit the Marble Falls Area VFD’s Facebook page.

DailyTrib.com

