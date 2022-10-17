Precinct 3 constable job filled

Scott Davis was appointed to the position of Precinct 3 constable by the Burnet County Commissioners Court during a special meeting Monday, Oct. 17. Davis was one of two applicants for the position after the sudden resignation of John “Chip” Leake on Sept. 27. Courtesy photo

The Burnet County Commissioners Court appointed a new Precinct 3 constable during a special meeting Monday, Oct. 17. Scott Davis will finish out John “Chip” Leake’s term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2024. He then plans to seek election.

Leake submitted a letter of resignation on Sept. 27. His last day is Oct. 31. Davis is expected to begin work on Nov. 1.

Davis was one of two applicants, the other being Marble Falls Police Officer Adam Guerrero. Commissioners conducted interviews for the constable job with the help of Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Jane Marie Hurst and Precinct 4 Constable Missy Bindseil.

“They were both very qualified. Either one of them would have been a good choice to represent Burnet County,” said County Judge James Oakley during the meeting.

Davis has 31 years of experience in law enforcement, most recently as an investigator for the 33rd & 424th District Attorney’s Office in Burnet County. Guerrero has been with the Marble Falls Police Department for four years and is a U.S. Army veteran.

“The two applicants, they were both good applicants, no doubt, so it was a bit of a challenge,” Hurst told commissioners.

She went with Davis because of his specific experience as an investigator, his lengthy service in law enforcement, and stellar recommendations from his former employers in Montgomery and Williamson counties.

Constable is normally an elected position, but commissioners were forced to make an appointment after the resignation of Leake on Sept. 27. Leake himself was appointed to the position in 2018 after the passing of his friend, former Precinct 3 Constable Jimmy Ballard. He was then elected to the position in 2020.

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” Davis told DailyTrib.com when asked about why he chose to apply for the job.

He has served with the DA’s office for a year and a half and the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office for two years. He spoke highly of his current colleagues but said the opportunity was too good to pass up.

“I am really looking forward to using my experience to make a difference in my precinct,” he said. “I have gained some really good relationships with JP Jane Marie and her staff.”

As constable, Davis will work closely with the Precinct 3 justice of the peace and act as the law enforcement arm of the court.

To keep the job after the current term expires, Davis must file to run for his political party’s nomination in the March 2024 primary election. The position then would be on the general election ballot that November, with the winner taking office in January 2025. Constables serve four-year terms.

“I am absolutely interested in continuing after this appointment ends,” Davis told DailyTrib.com. “I would not have made the decision if that wasn’t the case.”

