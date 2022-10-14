Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 6-13, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 6-13, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jacob Lanny Crispell, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 6 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

Amilcar Antonio Mejia Rivera, 46, was arrested Oct. 6 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Oct. 7 to ICE.

Angela Lynn Menchaca, 44, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 6 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): failure to show proof of financial responsibility, driving while license is invalid. Released Oct. 7 on $2,000 in bonds.

Jose Antonio Ramirez, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 6 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): public intoxication. Released Oct. 10 on personal recognizance.

Jorge Arellano-Cruz, 61, was arrested Oct. 7 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 11 to ICE.

Dana Michelle Bell, 39, of Cedar Park was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Derrick Kendell Burns, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Eber Canales-Funez, 32, was arrested Oct. 7 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 11 to ICE.

Diego Castenada-De La Cruz, 34, was arrested Oct. 7 by ICE: detainer.

Raul Collazo Jr., 54, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Roger Dale Dunlap, 40, of Henderson was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO: sex offender’s duty to register-life. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

William R.L. Eady, 21, of Cedar Creek was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO: theft of property, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Mary Lynne Griffin, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released Oct. 9 on $30,000 bond.

Sara Elizabeth Hickey, 33, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 7 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated with a child under 15, possession of marijuana. Released Oct. 8 on $11,500 in bonds.

Jason Todd Horn, 34, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Ray Michael Leal, 56, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released Oct. 9 with credit for time served.

Jose Mercado-Cortez, 31, was arrested Oct. 7 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 11 to ICE.

Jimmy Erven Page, 49, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 7 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Alvaro Alvara Perez-Jimenez, 27, was arrested Oct. 7 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 11 to ICE.

Django Cristoph Porter, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO: insufficient bond-sexual assault of a child. Released Oct. 8 on $160,000 in bonds.

Eloy Ramirez-Chacon, 37, was arrested Oct. 7 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 11 to ICE.

Martin Taylor Ray-Ellison, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 7 by GSPD: terroristic threat of family/household member.

Shaun Adam Resendez, 39, of Pflugerville was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO: assault on family/household member. Released Oct. 12 to outside agency.

Nahun Rodriguez-Manueles, 30, was arrested Oct. 7 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 11 to ICE.

Jose Rosas-Guerrero, 41, was arrested Oct. 7 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 11 to ICE.

Emedardo Salazar-Barrios, 31, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO: assault on family-household member. Released same day on $50,000 bond.

Israel Sanchez, 32, of Dallas was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO: theft of property, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Seth Lee Smith, 25, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance.

Lauren Michelle Soto, 37, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 7 by BPD: bond revocation-hindering apprehension/prosecution. Released Oct. 9 on $30,000 bond.

Craig Lorene Statler, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 7 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Cruz Tacam-Garcia, 34, was arrested Oct. 7 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 11 to ICE.

Robert Eugene Barrow, 43, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 8 by BCSO: aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child-sexual contact, aggravated sexual assault of elderly/disabled person. Released Oct. 9 on $250,000 in bonds.

Christen Louanne Bogart, 39, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 8 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, theft of property.

Michael Eugene Caldwell Jr., 40, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 8 by BPD: theft of firearm.

Michael Eugene Caldwell Jr., 40, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 8 by BCSO; failure to maintain financial responsibility.

John Paul Heflin, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 8 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): possession of a controlled substance. Released Oct. 9 on $10,000 bond.

Jesse Lee Kinsey, 67, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 8 by GSPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Oct. 11 on $1,500 bond.

Walker Payton Phillips, 23, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 8 by TPWD: possession of a controlled substance.

Jamie Ray Aguilar, 33, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 9 by BPD: capias pro fine-operating an unregistered motor vehicle, capias pro fine-failure to show proof of financial responsibility, capias pro fine-expired registration. Released Oct. 12 after laying out fine.

William Fred Houston II, 52, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 9 by BPD: parole violation.

Ron Christopher Longoria, 45, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 9 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): violation of a protection order. Released Oct. 11 on $15,000 in bonds.

Herber Mejia-Navarro, 36, of Sarasota, Florida, was arrested Oct. 9 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Oct. 10 on $7,500 bond.

Kellye Diane Morrissette, 41, of Round Mountain was arrested Oct. 9 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance.

Ekaterina Barteneva, 49, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 10 by CSPD: animal running at large, capias pro fine-violation of ordinance-animal at large. Released Oct. 11 after paying fine.

Brian David Bennett, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 10 by MFPD: SRA-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear, expired registration.

David Casarez III, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 10 by MFPD: failure to appear-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, no driver’s license.

Kenneth Lee Dunlop Jr., 24, of Leander was arrested Oct. 10 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Jonathon Wayne Fest, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 10 by GSPD: assault on family/household member. Released Oct. 11 on $25,000 bond.

Jason Todd Horn, 34, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 10 by BCSO: operating unregistered motor vehicle, failure to appear.

Ron Christopher Longoria, 45, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 10 by BCSO: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Kellye Diane Morrissette, 41, of Round Mountain was arrested Oct. 10 by BCSO: capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, capias pro fine-failure to control speed.

William Henry Oliver, 38, of Copperas Cove was arrested Oct. 10 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Oct. 11 on $2,500 bond.

Rubio Antonio Praxedis, 45, was arrested Oct. 10 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 11 to ICE.

Cesar Jay Salazar, 41, of Houston was arrested Oct. 10 by GSPD: failure to identify as a fugitive, speeding, no driver’s license, open container-passenger, criminal trespass of habitation/shelter.

Michael Arthur Shapiro, 22, of College Station was arrested Oct. 10 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Oct. 11 on $2,500 bond.

Jennifer Sunshine Welch, 43, of Austin was arrested Oct. 10 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Linda Maria Acevedo, 55, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 11 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Oct. 12 on $1,500 bond.

Esmeralda Cano, 40, of Brady was arrested Oct. 11 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Grant Wayne Cole, 36, of Johnson City was arrested Oct. 11 by MFPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, parole violation.

Leisha Liane Holmes, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 11 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $30,000 bond.

Henry Pina II, 26, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 11 by BCSO: SRA-robbery, SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Barnett Edward Baker, 38, of New Braunfels was arrested Oct. 12 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Oct. 13 on $10,000 bond.

Tracy Lynn Bristow, 25, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 12 by BPD: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Diego Garay, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 12 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Esperanza Hernandez, 50, was arrested Oct. 12 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 13 to ICE.

Josue David Hernandez-Cano, 21, of Austin was arrested Oct. 12 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 13 to ICE.

Allen John Eugene Jenkins, 25, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 12 by BPD: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Milthon Yadiel Lozano-Diaz, 28, of Austin was arrested Oct. 12 by DPS: no driver’s license.

Milthon Yadiel Lozano-Diaz, 28, of Austin was arrested Oct. 12 by ICE: detainer.

Amanda May Pro, 27, of San Marcos was arrested Oct. 12 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Israel Sanchez, 32, of Dallas was arrested Oct. 12 by BCSO: theft of property.

Tabbitha Sabriena Schwier, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 12 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated, interfering with an emergency request for assistance, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person. Released Oct. 13 on $18,000 in bonds.

Edward Hershall Alman, 43, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 13 by BPD: motion to revoke probation-assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Seth Allen Barnes, 27, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 13 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Magdalena Ellen Caracheo, 17, of Meadowlakes was arrested Oct. 13 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Ricky Lee Calvins, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested was arrested Oct. 13 by BPD: driving while license is invalid.

Jose Francisco Delgado, 30, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 13 by BPD: motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Jacob Robert Kolb, 31, of Austin was arrested Oct. 13 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while license is invalid.

Karim Martinez-Silva, 27, was arrested Oct. 13 by ICE: detainer.

Micah Moody McCormick, 42, of Austin was arrested Oct. 13 by BCSO: contempt of court-child support.

Dennis Christopher Mitchell, 27, of Round Mountain was arrested Oct. 13 by MFPD: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, criminal mischief.

Delmer Reyes-Mayorga, 49, was arrested Oct. 13 by ICE: detainer.

Ashley Ann Ryan, 41, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 13 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated.

Garland Wesley Scott, 40, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 13 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Jeffrey Paul Shelton, 43, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 13 by BPD: credit/debit card abuse, possession of a controlled substance.

Jeffrey Vicen-Chinchilla, 29, was arrested Oct. 13 by ICE: detainer.

Ian Taylor Whitehead, 28, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 13 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, no driver’s license, failure to appear, disorderly conduct-abusive language, failure to yield right of way at stop sign intersection.