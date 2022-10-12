Dress ‘pup’ for Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Pawty

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Waggers and Swaggers Pet Boutique is hosting a dog costume party in partnership with Highland Lakes Canine Rescue from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Old Oak Square in Marble Falls. Courtesy photo

Pups can get in the spooky spirit for a Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Pawty hosted by Waggers and Swaggers Pet Boutique in a partnership with Highland Lakes Canine Rescue. The event is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Old Oak Square, 305 Main St. in Marble Falls. Entry is free.

“I’ve always dressed up my dogs,” said Waggers and Swaggers owner Mindy Miller. “It’s the number one thing I do. That’s when I was like, ‘You know what? Halloween is my favorite’ and decided to put this together.”

Canine pals dressed for Halloween will take over the stage at Old Oak Square to model their seasonal outfits.

“We’re excited to see some of the costumes,” Miller said. “Saturday is going to be a fun day.”

Photos of the competitors will be uploaded to the Waggers and Swaggers Pet Boutique Facebook page for judging. The pooch with the most likes wins a $50 shopping spree for their owner at Waggers and Swagger.

Even if your Fido doesn’t win, Waggers and Swaggers will offer discounts on all Halloween-themed toys, collars, and treats. Children in attendance can enjoy free candy.

Dogs from Highland Lakes Canine Rescue will get in on the fun, too. Volunteers with the organization will have adoption applications in case attendees are interested in adding a furry friend to their family.

Waggers and Swaggers Pet Boutique is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

nathan@thepicayune.com