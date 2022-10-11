Ratliff named Marble Falls assistant police chief, first woman to hold title

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls police Capt. Trisha Ratliff was named assistant chief on Friday, Oct. 7, after being appointed by Chief Glenn Hanson. Courtesy photo

Marble Falls Police Capt. Trisha Ratliff was promoted to assistant chief on Friday, Oct. 7. She is the first woman to hold the position in department history.

“I am honored to help lead the Marble Falls Police Department and hope to positively influence all the dedicated officers that serve the citizens of this wonderful community each day with courage, care, and compassion,” she said.

Ratliff was chosen for the position due to her qualifications and leadership ability, Chief Glenn Hanson said in making the announcement.

Hired in April 2005, Ratliff has spent her entire law enforcement career at the Marble Falls department. In March 2019, she was promoted to captain of criminal investigations.

The role of assistant chief has been vacant since Hanson was promoted from that position to chief. While serving as captain, Ratliff performed many of the duties of the job while the post was open, Hanson said.

