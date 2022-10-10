Cornhole tournament Oct. 15 funds scholarships

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Cottonwood Shores Police Officers Association is hosting its first-ever LBJ Marina Corn Hole Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15, to raise money for scholarships to Marble Falls High School graduates. The marina is located at 200 Wirtz Dam Road in Horseshoe Bay.

The nonprofit organization has held several community events in the past, including a kids’ fishing tournament and Christmas is for Kids toy drive.

Association President Shawn Scarborough said the organization is reaching out to adults in the community with the tournament.

“We’re trying to help as many people as possible,” he said. “We wanted to have something for the adults in the community to be able to do as well.”

Competition starts at 9 a.m. and continues throughout the day. Participants 18 and older will play for a chance to win cash prizes totaling $1,500, while those 17 and younger will compete in a separate tournament for a total payout of $900. Winnings will be divided among first, second, and third places in each bracket.

Winners from both brackets will play each other for a custom cornhole set.

Entry is $40 for adults and $30 for youths in advance and $50 for adults and $40 for youths the day of the event.

Alcoholic beverages are allowed at the tournament, but no glass bottles. A cooler fee is $20. Door prizes will be given away.

All proceeds from the tournament will go toward college scholarships for 2023 Marble Falls High School graduates.

Founded in 2020, the Cottonwood Shores Police Officers Association aims to strengthen relations between officers and residents.

“Our biggest idea was to improve the relationship with the kids of the community,” Scarborough said. “We wanted to have better interaction with them.”

