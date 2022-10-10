Burnet County Democratic Club officer election, block walk Oct. 16

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burnet County Democratic Club members will elect new officers and then walk the block to “get out the vote” on Sunday, Oct. 16. The club’s last meeting of 2022 takes place in Harmony Park, 215 Main St. in Marble Falls.

“We will have a brief business meeting starting at 2 p.m. Afterward, those who wish to

participate can join us for a block walk to get out the vote for 2022,” said club Vice President Mary Thompson in a media release.

All block walkers will receive a short, procedural training session after the meeting and refreshments for the road. Each will be given door hangers with poll location information on one side and a candidate list on the other. The hangers have been approved for use in the voting booth by the Burnet County elections administration.

Volunteer drivers for the walkers are also needed.

“I challenge everyone to be good citizens, and good citizenship begins with voting,” said outgoing club President B.J. Henry in the release.

The Burnet County Democratic Club meets regularly and holds social and candidate-related events periodically. For more information, follow BCDCTX on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook or visit bcdctx.org.