Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 23-Oct. 5, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 23-Oct. 5, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

John Donley Douglas, 36, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 23 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Jose Alexander Flores, 25, of Maxwell was arrested Sept. 23 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Juliana Alicia Hinton, 42, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 23 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of a controlled substance. Released Sept. 25 on $82,500 in bonds.

Kiall Logan Luckie, 40, of Johnson City was arrested Sept. 23 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): hunting without landowner’s consent, criminal trespass.

Kiall Logan Luckie, 40, of Johnson City was arrested Sept. 23 by BCSO: taking certain wildlife resources without consent. Released Sept. 24 on $14,500 in bonds.

Raul Munoz Jr., 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 23 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released Sept. 24 on bond.

Aiden Ray Pangborn, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 23 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): capias pro fine-minor in possession of alcohol, capias pro fine-minor in possession of tobacco. Released same day after paying fine.

Gavin Austin Shireman, 17, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 23 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Sept. 24 on $20,000 bond.

William Michael Smith, 41, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 23 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid. Released Sept. 26 on $1,500 bond.

Lisa Marie Yoder, 41, of Temple was arrested Sept. 23 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Sept. 24 on $1,500 bond.

Kinsey Lynn Cossey, 38, of Meadowlakes was arrested Sept. 24 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance, surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance, surety surrender-driving while intoxicated.

Adan Rongvillo Garcia, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 24 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated, speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Sept. 25 on $3,500 in bonds.

Ashley Roxanne Martinez, 26, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 24 by BCSO: unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Anthony Henry Martinez, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 24 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Sept. 25 on $65,500 in bonds.

Nathan Andrew Martinez, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 24 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Sept. 25 on $15,500 in bonds.

Rubio Antonio Praxedis, 45, was arrested Sept. 24 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated.

Jose Antonio Ramirez, 41, of Louisiana was arrested Sept. 24 by GSPD: public intoxication, failure to identify to a peace officer. Released Oct. 3 on personal recognizance.

Reagan Kay Rorie, 17, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 24 by BCSO: unauthorized use of a vehicle. Released Sept. 26 on $10,000 bond.

Dallas Wayne Smith, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 24 by GSPD: unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Daniel Keith Smith Jr., 32, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 24 by BCSO: expired driver’s license, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. Released Sept. 30 after laying out fine.

Alfredo Aguillon-Rodriguez, 54, was arrested Sept. 25 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Sept. 26 to ICE.

Ashley Nicole Brunt, 35, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 25 by BPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia, displaying expired license plates, possession of a controlled substance. Released Sept. 26 on $13,000 in bonds.

Celeste Gabriela Castro, 22, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 25 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Sept. 26 on $2,500 bond.

Maria Armida Chavarin, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 25 by GSPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Gerardo Cruz-Perez, 46, was arrested Sept. 25 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 26 to ICE.

Rigoberto Flores-Zavala, 43, was arrested Sept. 25 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 26 to ICE.

Amanda Marie Johnson, 35, of Mathis was arrested Sept. 25 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Sept. 26 after paying fine.

Madison Lane Macy, 33, of Marlin was arrested Sept. 25 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Hector Maldonado-Vega, 29, was arrested Sept. 25 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 26 to ICE.

Ipolito Martinez-Careno, 38, was arrested Sept. 25 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 26 to ICE.

Alejandro Martinez-Guerrero, 19, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 25 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Pedro Medina-Guerrero, 32, was arrested Sept. 25 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 26 to ICE.

Marvin Mendez-Escalante, 41, was arrested Sept. 25 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 26 to ICE.

Israel Olmedo Perez, 46, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 25 by GSPD: terroristic threat of family/household member.

Honan Perez-Portillo, 23, was arrested Sept. 25 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 26 to ICE.

Rubio Antonio Praxedis, 45, was arrested Sept. 25 by ICE: detainer.

Francisco Reyes-Bautista, 55, was arrested Sept. 25 by ICE: detainer.

Jericho Nazareth Shanklin, 36, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 25 by BCSO: continuous violence against family.

Sergio Vazquez-Vazquez, 43, was arrested Sept. 25 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 26 to ICE.

MC Dajour Caro, 26, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 26 by BCSO: capias pro fine-running stop sign, capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-assault.

Amanda Marie Johnson, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 26 by BCSO: capias pro fine-speeding.

Israel Olmedo-Perez, 46, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 26 by ICE: detainer.

Tamires da Silva Sahium, 34, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 26 by BPD: displaying expired registration, possession of a controlled substance.

Tamires da Silva Sahium, 34, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 26 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 4 to ICE.

Christopher Carl Schulze, 31, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 26 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Demetrio Suarez-Navarro, 37, of Austin was arrested Sept. 26 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): no driver’s license. Released Sept. 27 per order.

Dawson Lee Barnes, 23, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 27 by BPD: theft. Released Oct. 1 on personal recognizance.

William Isaack Bess, 47, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 27 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Jeremy Mitchell Brackin, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 27 by MFPD: expired or no license plates/registration. Released Sept. 28 on $1,000 bond.

Jose Raymond Constancia, 66, of Eden was arrested Sept. 27 by BCSO: failure to appear-sexual assault of a child, failure to appear-indecency with a child-sexual contact, bail jumping/failure to appear. Released Sept. 29 on $135,000 in bonds.

Mason Jaymes Cross, 24, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 27 by BCSO: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Tara Leigh Devilbiss, 40, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 27 by BCSO: assault against an elderly/disabled person.

Mary Lynne Griffin, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 27 by BPD: unlawfully carrying a weapon, false drug test using falsification device. Released Sept. 28 on $15,000 in bonds.

Kenneth James Ischy, 35, of Killeen was arrested Sept. 27 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

Roger Ortiz, 22, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 27 by BCSO: no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Thomas Barner, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 28 by BCSO: speeding, assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $5,500 in bonds.

Shannon Rene Bishop, 33, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 28 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Oct. 2 on $2,000 in bonds.

Leslie Wakefield Eastman IV, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 28 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Adam Andrzej Lipski, 47, was arrested Sept. 28 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 29 to ICE.

John Brady Pair, 27, of Henderson was arrested Sept. 28 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Jakub Plusa, 22, was arrested Sept. 28 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 29 to ICE.

Andrzej Sikora, 58, was arrested Sept. 28 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 29 to ICE.

Jakub Wesolowski, 20 was arrested Sept. 28 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 29 to ICE.

Kellie Marie Courtney, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 29 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear. Released Oct. 3 on $1,000 in bonds.

Phillip Bryce Daniel, 25, was arrested Sept. 29 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Adam Morales, 40, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 29 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Sept. 30 on $15,000 bond.

Shawn William Potter, 50, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 29 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Travis Edward Shannon, 41, of Killeen was arrested Sept. 29 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Anna Alene Williams, 62, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 29 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Myles Andrew Coats, 35, of San Angelo was arrested Sept. 30 by BCSO: commitment. Released Oct. 1 with credit for time served.

Danny Lee Davis, 51, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 30 by GSPD: assault against an elderly/disabled person.

James Ruben Garza, 42, of Houston was arrested Sept. 30 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Oct. 1 on $1,500 bond.

Jaryd Lyle Jones, 35, of Liberty Hill was arrested Sept. 30 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Oct. 1 on $1,500 bond.

Arliss James Williamson Jr., 38, of Copperas Cove was arrested Sept. 30 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear. Released same day to outside agency.

Miguel Angel Guardiola, 21, of Midland was arrested Oct. 1 by BPD: unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana. Released Oct. 2 on $4,000 in bonds.

Matthew Ambrose Hisey, 35, of Georgetown was arrested Oct. 1 by BCSO: theft of property, secure execution of document by deception, illegal dumping. Released same day on $35,000 in bonds.

Zackery Mikal Holland, 25, of Bastrop was arrested Oct. 1 by MFPD: theft of property. Released Oct. 2 on $5,000 bond.

Anthony Lee Ozuna, 22, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 1 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): sexual assault of a child. Released Oct. 5 on $50,000 bond.

Kellen Ian Parker, 22, of Midland was arrested Oct. 1 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released Oct. 2 on $1,500 bond.

Zachary Lee Richards, 39, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 1 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Aceituno Santos-Leonel, 35, of Johnson City was arrested Oct. 1 by DPS: no driver’s license. Released same day on $500 bond.

Daizhaun Wayne Walker, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 1 by MFPD: continuous violence against family, motion to revoke-criminal trespass of a habitation. Released Oct. 3 on $30,000 in bonds.

Jordan Lee Adair, 30, of Corpus Christi was arrested Oct. 2 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-driving while intoxicated.

John Adrian Barrera, 39, of Junction was arrested Oct. 2 by MFPD: parole violation.

Jose Castro-Macedo, 27, was arrested Oct. 2 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 3 to ICE.

Edi Gonzalez-Ramirez, 25, was arrested Oct. 2 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 3 to ICE.

Mary Jeanette Hall, 60, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 2 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Juan Angel Lara-Vazquez, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 2 by MFPD: no valid driver’s license, failure to appear, ICE detainer. Released Oct. 4 to ICE.

Santos Lopez-Hernandez, 36, was arrested Oct. 2 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 3 to ICE.

Marvin Lopez-Lopez, 25, was arrested Oct. 2 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 3 to ICE.

Ernesto Mata, 39, was arrested Oct. 2 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 3 to ICE.

Angel Mejia-Suazo, 28, was arrested Oct. 2 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 3 to ICE.

Juan Reyna, 47, was arrested Oct. 2 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 3 to ICE.

Ariel Rubi-Bonilla, 22, was arrested Oct. 2 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 3 to ICE.

Lezley Sanchez-Barajas, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 2 by MFPD: capias pro fine-expired driver’s license. Released Oct. 3 after paying fine.

Santos Sanchez-Cruz, 27, was arrested Oct. 2 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 3 to ICE.

Larry Paul Verret, 37, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 2 by CSPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Oct. 3 on $15,000 bond.

Robert Blair Wolverton, 54, of Dallas was arrested Oct. 2 by CSPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug.

Miguel Bernardo Chagolla, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 3 by BCSO: criminal mischief. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Leticia Diaz, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 3 by GSPD: driving while license is invalid, violation of city ordinance-animal at large, violation of city ordinance-animal registration, violation of city ordinance-no proof of rabies vaccination. Released same day on $3,500 in bonds.

Andrew Franklin Glimp, 36, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 3 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

Jose Juan Martinez-Aguero, 41, of Fort Worth was arrested Oct. 3 by BPD: indecent exposure.

Ronny You, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 3 by MFPD: SRA-possession of marijuana.

William Randall Brunson, 32, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 5 by BCSO: theft of property.

Asia Renee Hall, 25, of Copperas Cove was arrested Oct. 5 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

David Wayne Johnson, 51, of Washington, Texas, was arrested Oct. 5 by BCSO: failure to appear-adjudication-credit/debit card abuse.

Kimberly Lynn Thomas, 41, of Pflugerville was arrested Oct. 5 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid, expired license plate/registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility.