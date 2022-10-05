Spots remain for free plumber, electrician training programs in Llano County

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Registration deadlines are approaching for free plumber and electrician certification classes for Llano County residents, and Workforce Network Inc. needs to fill open spots. Electrician training begins Oct. 12; plumber training Oct. 17. Both programs will be held at the Llano County Community Center, 2249 RR 152 West in Llano.

Trainees who complete the programs will have Level 2 certifications through the National Center for Construction Education & Research and be placed in U.S. Department of Labor apprenticeship programs.

“The important thing about plumbing and electrical classes is that we are filling high-demand jobs in this area,” said Fay Crider, president of Workforce Network.

Funding for the training was secured by Central Texas College through a Texas Reskilling and Upskilling Education Institutional Capacity Grant. All training costs for students, including books and tuition, will be covered.

“Our whole role is to create skilled workers,” Crider said. “If we educate them here, they can stay here and go to work.”

Plumber and electrician are two of the highest-paying and in-demand trades in Texas, according to Crider, who collaborated with Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area on picking these programs.

Workforce Network announced the training programs weeks ago, but spots are still open. Currently, the plumbing program has eight vacancies and the electrical program has six.

Crider extended the training dates to accommodate last-minute applicants.

Electrical training is Oct. 12, 2022, through Feb. 15, 2023, and continues March 1-June 28, 2023. Classes are 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Plumber training is Oct. 17, 2022, through Feb. 13, 2023, and continues Feb. 27-June 19, 2023. Classes are 5:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays.

All classes take place at the Llano County Community Center. Call 830-265-8024 to apply.

dakota@thepicayune.com