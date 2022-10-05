LBJ bass tournament reels in funds for Sunrise Beach VFD

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Spots for anglers and sponsors are available in the Lake LBJ Bass Tournament, one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Sunrise Beach Volunteer Fire Department. The event is Saturday, Oct. 15, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. at McNair Park, 211 Park Road in Sunrise Beach Village.

It is the final fundraiser of the year for the volunteer department, which depends on events such as this as well as donations for money.

“We expect this to be a big fundraiser,” said Mary Lopez, president of the Sunrise Beach VFD Ladies Auxiliary.

Proceeds go directly to the department to replace broken equipment and purchase new gear for firefighters.

Tournament organizers promise a three-way split of 75 percent of registration fees for first-, second-, and third-place anglers. The heaviest fish nets a $500 bonus.

Registration is $125 per angler and can be completed through the Sunrise Beach VFD website. It includes a free fish fry for entrants on Friday, Oct. 14, at Sunrise Beach Federated Church, 105 E. Lakeshore Drive.

Kids ages 15 and younger can compete in an hourly “perch jerk” starting at 10 a.m. the day of the tournament. Prizes will be awarded for the biggest little fish.

The majority of the money raised for Sunrise Beach VFD comes from the tournament’s sponsors, including title sponsor Trammel & Associates Real Estate. Head broker Charlie Trammel is a member of the volunteer fire department and has sponsored the event since it started six years ago.

“I’ve been a Realtor in the Sunrise Beach area for over 16 years, and we are the only office that is fully staffed in the area,” he said. “This is my home.”

