Cowboy Channel to air U.S. Junior Steer Wrestling Championship in Marble Falls 

Tyler Bauerle is one of many steer wrestlers competing in the U.S. Junior Steer Wrestling Championship, which is also honoring his grandfather, Leon Baurle, a member of the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame. Courtesy photo

For the first time in Burnet County history, a national championship that’s happening in Marble Falls will be televised. The Cowboy Channel will air the U.S. Junior Steer Wrestling Championship sometime before the National Finals Rodeo, which is Dec. 1-10 in Las Vegas.

The Fort Worth-based network carries Western and rodeo sports and is in more than 42 million cable and satellite homes.

The steer wrestling championship, hosted by The Gunner Thames Memorial Foundation, is Sunday, Oct. 9, at Charley Taylor Arena, 3053 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls. Entrants, all 18 years old by Jan. 1, will compete for $12,500 in prize money. The champion gets $5,000 and the Reagon Walker Buckle.

Gates open at 1 p.m., festivities start at 2 p.m., and steer wrestling begins at 3 p.m. Admission is a $10 donation per vehicle at the gate with all proceeds going to the foundation.

The Cowboy Channel’s participation wouldn’t have happened without the sponsorship of The Commercial National Bank in Granite Shoals and Chevrolet Buick Marble Falls, according to Todd Fox, U.S. Junior Steer Wrestling Championship steering committee member.

Other sponsors are Shell and Shell, Peril Ranch Services, The Bank of Baker Montana, Frontier Coffee, Collier Materials, G. Gray Services, Topper Real Estate, Mark Fox Co., Rider Group, Lakewood Capital, Lakeside Pawn, and Fox, Edge and Kuykendall PLLC.

“They all made this possible,” Fox said. “It’s been very humbling to see the outpouring of support and to see our project get to this level so fast. I hope everyone shows up to see this because it’s going to be a spectacular show.”