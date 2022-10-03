SUBSCRIBE NOW

Marble Falls Area EMS fish fry Oct. 5 at Blue Bonnet Cafe

10/03/22 | Nathan Bush
Marble Falls Area EMS fish fry at Blue Bonnet Cafe

Stop by Blue Bonnet Cafe, 211 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, for a plate of fried catfish during the bi-annual Marble Falls Area EMS fish fry fundraiser. File photo

The Marble Falls Area EMS’ biannual fish fry fundraiser is from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Blue Bonnet Cafe, 211 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls. KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune’s Mac McClennahan and Ben Shields will be broadcasting live from the event.

Plates stocked with fried catfish, fries, coleslaw, and hushpuppies will be $10 for ages 6 and older and $5 for ages 5 and younger. All proceeds will go toward Marble Falls Area EMS staff education and training.

The fish fry has been a treasured fundraiser for the local EMS for more than 30 years.

“This is a true community event unlike any other,” said Johnny Campbell, executive director of the Marble Falls Area EMS. “When you bring together a restaurant that is known all over the world with first responders, elected officials, and citizens from all over Central Texas, it is just a phenomenal event.”

Elected officials from across Burnet County will be in attendance, many serving as volunteers during the event.

The EMS’ next fish fry fundraiser is March 1, 2023.

