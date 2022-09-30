Native plant sale Oct. 1 in Llano

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A patch of native lantana growing at the Llano railroad depot, one of many garden projects by the Llano County Master Gardeners. The group is holding a native plant sale on the grounds of the Llano County Courthouse on Saturday, Oct. 1. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Llano County Master Gardeners’ native plant sale is Saturday, Oct. 1, starting at 9 a.m. on the grounds of the Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St. in Llano. The sale will run while supplies last.

Shoppers will find a variety of drought-tolerant native trees and plants that support local wildlife.

“We’re absolutely confident that natives do better because they’re from this area,” said Llano County Master Gardeners President Steve Jason. “They require less work and less water.”

The spring and fall are excellent times of the year to plant natives because of fewer pests, milder temperatures, more frequent rain, and less competition with grasses, Jason said. The group will hold another native plant sale in April.

Prices will range from $1 to $35 for native trees such as goldenball leadtree, kidneywood, Mexican plum, mountain laurel, and desert willow and native shrubs and plants like purple beautyberry, milkweed, evergreen sumac, and Gregg’s mistflower.

“The things that we advocate planting are very showy and very colorful, but they are from this geographic area and they’re adapted to it,” Jason said.

Proceeds from the sale will go toward the Master Gardener group’s projects, which include maintaining community gardens, funding an annual Llano High School scholarship, and installing rain catch systems for local garden projects.

Jason recommends attending the sale to learn more about what would work best in your garden or landscape or calling the Llano County AgriLife Extension Office at 325-247-5159.

