Donald Earl Anderson, 78, passed away Sept. 26, 2022

Donald “Don” Earl Anderson, 78, formerly of Burnet, Texas, passed away on September 26, 2022, after a long journey with Alzheimer’s disease in Midland, Michigan. Don was born on September 15, 1944, to Eric Marvin and Martha Ruth Anderson, in San Antonio, Texas.

Don is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Cynthia; his daughter Carin Ponder (Rusty) and her son Dylan of Bryan, Texas; his daughter Melisa Waskevich (John) and her son Henry and her daughter Ruthie, both of Midland, Michigan; his sister Jamey Davis (Pete); three nieces, Jennifer Archer (Brian), Megan Vargas (DJ), and Lori Bettencourt (Dustin); his brother-in-law Tom Holmes (Anne); two nieces Hillary Winkler and Ashley Holmes-Stutz (David); and many great-nephews and great-nieces.

Don was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, and served gallantly in the Vietnam Conflict, 1967 through 1968, receiving an Honorable Discharge in January 1970. During his service, he became pen pals with Cynthia Holmes (Cedar Rapids, Iowa). Their correspondence continued through his service, and when he returned to the States, he drove to Iowa to meet Cynthia. In December 1968, Cynthia visited Don and his family in San Antonio where he proposed. They married in June 1969 and relocated to Austin, Texas. Soon after his honorable discharge from the Army, Cindy and Don relocated to Houston, Texas, where they lived, worked and brought their two daughters, Carin and Melisa, into the world. In 2007, they relocated to Burnet, Texas, for 13 years of retirement filled with many trips and adventures throughout Texas, Michigan, New Mexico and Colorado.

Wanting to connect with his Army buddies, who served together in Vietnam, he established the 15th Combat Engineers organization. He searched for those friends and through the organization; they held several reunions in conjunction with the Mobile Riverine Force. Additionally, he loved to ski, fish, read, work on model railroads and genealogy.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Marble Falls, Texas, on October 10, 2022, with a visitation at 10 a.m. and an 11 a.m. service, lunch reception, and graveside service to follow.

Our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the entire staff at Meridian Acres Memory Care and Assisted Living in Sanford, Michigan. And to Kelly Kobel, CareTeam Hospice Care.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home of Midland, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Midland, Michigan Walk to END Alzheimer’s, Texas Papa’s Team would be appreciated.