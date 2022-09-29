National Night Out events across Burnet County

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

National Night Out events will be held in Burnet, Bertram, Marble Falls, and Granite Shoals on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The events will bring first responders and residents together for a night of food and family fun. Courtesy photo

National Night Out events will be held across the Highland Lakes on Tuesday, Oct. 4. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that brings together local law enforcement agencies, other first responders, and neighborhoods for a night of fun and camaraderie.

Events are in:

Marble Falls, 6-8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 101 Bluebonnet Drive

Burnet, 6-8 p.m. at Wallace Riddell Park, behind the Burnet Police Department, 105 S. Rhomberg St.

Bertram, 5-7 p.m. at the Bertram Elementary School pavilion, 315 Main St.

Granite Shoals, 5-8 p.m. at Quarry Park, 2221 N. Philips Ranch Road

All National Night Out gatherings are free to attend and will offer food and family-friendly activities. The Bertram event will have hot dogs, snow cones, and a bounce house. In Granite Shoals, enjoy hot dogs, snow cones, a bounce house, face painting, patrol vehicle tours, pie throwing, a bike giveaway, and a photo booth.

The first National Night Out campaign was in 1984, when 400 communities in 23 states held events on the same day. As of 2022, 16,000 communities are holding events in all 50 states.

Granite Shoals Police Chief John Ortis emphasized the importance of National Night Out as a way for the community to put names to the faces of their local first responders.

“Really, it’s for the kids to see all of the first responders’ vehicles and be able to touch and feel them,” he said. “Our goal is to go bigger and better each year.”

At the Granite Shoals event, attendees will have a chance to put a pie in the Chief Ortis’ face and win a free lunch him in a raffle.

For more information on the local events, call your local police department at:

Marble Falls Police Department, 830-693-3611

Granite Shoals Police Department, 512-715-2284

Burnet Police Department, 512-756-6404

Bertram Police Department, 512-355-2442

dakota@thepicayune.com