Pink Out Marble Falls canceled in wake of veteran firefighter’s death

09/28/22 | Nathan Bush
Sam Stacks

Marble Falls Fire Rescue Captain and Spicewood Fire Rescue Chief Sam Stacks, 49, died unexpectedly at a Williamson County hospital on Sept. 22. File photo

Pink Out Marble Falls was canceled for 2022 as Highland Lakes first responders continue to grapple with the sudden loss of Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue. 

Stacks, 49, died unexpectedly at a Williamson County hospital on Sept. 22. A procession of public safety officials ceremoniously escorted his body home Sept. 23 as residents lined U.S. 281 near Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home to pay respects to the veteran firefighter.

Pink Out Marble Falls is an annual celebration organized by Marble Falls Fire Rescue to raise money for cancer-fighting charities. Totally free for all who attend, the event raises money through the sale of T-shirts and sponsorships. 

T-shirts purchased for the event will be available to pick up next week at the fire station, 700 Avenue N. 

Visitation for Stacks is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls. No funeral will be held.

“Sam’s wishes were for his family and friends to celebrate doing the things he enjoyed the most,” reads a statement from Spicewood Fire Rescue, where Assistant Chief Lark Camacho will serve as acting fire chief. “In lieu of flowers, the family ask for you to donate in his honor to Texas LODD Task Force, Racers Emergency Support, or the charity of your choice.”

A nonprofit, the Texas Line of Duty Death Task Force helps families of first responders who were injured or killed in the line of duty. 

Racers Emergency Support assists families of drag boat racers injured or killed while racing. Stacks regularly cooked for the drag boat racers at LakeFest in Marble Falls each year. 

“Marble Falls Fire Rescue looks forward to our 2023 Pink Out event,” the statement continued. “Please keep our fire family and the Stacks family in your thoughts and prayers.”

