2022 Mustang Ambassadors recognized

09/27/22 | Nathan Bush
Donna Counts, MFISD Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen, Kate Schumacher, and Ryan Nash

(From left) Donna Counts, MFISD Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen, Kate Schumacher, and Ryan Nash stand near the 40-yard line at the Sept. 16 football game against Kerrville Tivy. Counts, Schumacher, and Nash were named Mustang Ambassadors for their continued support of the district. Courtesy photo

The Marble Falls Independent School District recognized three Marble Falls graduates as Mustang Ambassadors during the Sept. 16 football game against Kerrville Tivy. Donna Counts, Kate Schumacher, and Ryan Nash are this year’s selections. 

Counts, a Spicewood Elementary School teacher, has worked for the district for more than 25 years. 

Schumacher, a fourth-generation educator, has taught math at Marble Falls High School for 10 years. 

Nash serves as vice president of finance for the Marble Falls Education Foundation and volunteers for several community organizations.

MFISD bestows the title of Mustang Ambassador on graduates who continue to support the community through contributions made to the district.

Nathan Bush

