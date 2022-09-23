Young artists called for Legends of the Falls contest

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Five 'legends' in the Fuchs Cemetery in Cottonwood Shores during last year’s Legends of the Falls hayride theater could be inspirations for a new addition to this year’s festival: a children’s art contest, now underway. Artists have until 11 a.m. the first day of the festival, Saturday, Oct. 22, to turn in their entries. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

The Legends of the Falls hayride theater event kicks off a little earlier this year with an art contest for kids through age 12, announced hayride narrator and organizer Debbie Holloway.

“At our inaugural event last year, we quickly recognized that we needed more activities for our youngsters,” she said. “So this year, we have added professional face painting, a bounce house, a touch table of historical artifacts, make-and-take cornhusk dolls, and — drum roll, please — an art contest.”

Entries must be Western-themed and delivered to the Cottonwood Shores Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, near the splash pad, by 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, the first day of the two-day event.

Independent judging will take place at 2 p.m. Results will be announced at 4 p.m. Each piece must include the artist’s full name, age, and address on the back or accompanying it.

The winning artwork will be on display at CCity Hall, 3808 Cottonwood Drive, for two weeks after the festival ends. The winner also will be recognized at the first regularly scheduled City Council meeting after the festival, which, at this time, is on Nov. 3.

For more details, go to cottonwoodshores.org or contact event coordinator Mary Ann Plumley at mah1208@rocketmail.com or 830-220-9020.

editor@thepicayune.com