Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 16-22, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 16-22, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Hector Aguilar-Garcia, 46, was arrested Sept. 16 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Sept. 19 to ICE.

Armando Alvarado-Gutierrez, 36, was arrested Sept. 16 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 19 to ICE.

Roxanne Gallardo, 35, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 16 by the Burnet County Precinct 4 constable (CONST4); prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civic community facility. Released Sept. 17 on personal recognizance.

Miranda Kaylin Holt, 31, of Llano was arrested Sept. 16 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Cipriano Rodriguez Lopez, 53, of Georgetown was arrested Sept. 16 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): motion to revoke-engaging in organized criminal activity. Released Sept. 21 to outside agency.

John Paul Luke, 41, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 16 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): failure to appear-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, failure to appear-bail jumping. Released Sept. 17 on $175,000 in bonds.

Tala Jordan Ramos, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 16 by LCSO: detainer.

Owen Don Reich, 86, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 16 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): criminal trespass. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Tiffany Marie Scales, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 16 by LCSO: detainer.

Carl Wayne Scott, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 16 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance.

Carl Wayne Scott, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 16 by BCSO: bond revocation-criminal trespass of a habitation/shelter.

Tisha Deann Snyder, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 16 by LCSO: detainer.

Alexis Marie Tejada, 27, of Wichita, Kansas, was arrested Sept. 16 by LCSO: detainer.

Breanna Belle Wright, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 16 by LCSO: detainer.

Meagan Rae Allen, 35, of Meadowlakes was arrested Sept. 17 by MFPD: failure to appear-adjudication-possession of a controlled substance. Released Sept. 21 on $50,000 in bonds.

Qwame Lashay Ficklin, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 17 by MFPD: motion to revoke probation-theft of property.

Jarrett Grimes, 39, of Austin was arrested Sept. 17 by MFPD: unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Travis Jacob Long, 23, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 17 by BCSO: commitment-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Paulette Michelle Simms, 60, of Austin was arrested Sept. 17 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Sept. 21 on personal recognizance.

Ricardo Acosta-Torres, 28, of Lamesa was arrested Sept. 18 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 19 to ICE.

Jose Ivan Aranda-Garcia, 37, was arrested Sept. 18 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 19 to ICE.

Luis Baltan, 48, was arrested Sept. 18 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 19 to ICE.

Lee Michael Carter, 50, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 18 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Ricardo Castillo-Mendez, 30, was arrested Sept. 18 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 19 to ICE.

Jose Alfredo Diaz-Rubio, 44, was arrested Sept. 18 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 19 to ICE.

Antonio Ray Escamilla, 46, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 18 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member. Released Sept. 19 on $15,000 bond.

Roberto Flores-Molinero, 46, was arrested Sept. 18 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 19 to ICE.

Emily Anne Franco, 23, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 18 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Abel Garcia-Ortiz, 34, was arrested Sept. 18 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 19 to ICE.

Bailey Hackman, 21, of San Antonio was arrested Sept. 18 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Guillermo Enrique Mendrano, 31, was arrested Sept. 18 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 19 to ICE.

Brant Monroe Nichols, 52, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 18 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): detainer. Released Sept. 19 on $1,500 bond.

Brianna Kay Pistole, 24, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 18 by BCSO: burglary of a vehicle.

Rudolph Pesina Quintero, 51, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 18 by BPD: capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibilities, capias pro fine-no driver’s license. Released same day after paying fine.

Felipe Beltran Ramos, 34, was arrested Sept. 18 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 19 to ICE.

Rogelio Romero-Melendez, 77, was arrested Sept. 18 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 19 to ICE.

Juan Torres-Sosa, 44, was arrested Sept. 18 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 19 to ICE.

Cody Richard Goodman, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 19 by BCSO: SRA-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Loretta Rena Grady, 50, of Goldthwaite was arrested Sept. 19 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): no proof of rabies vaccination, animal at large, registration of animals, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Sept. 20 on $1,250 in bonds.

Juan Juvena Brieno-Gallegos, 37, of Leander was arrested Sept. 19 by DPS: public intoxication.

Ryan Anthony Marshall, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 19 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance, bond forfeiture-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

William Allen Rutland, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 19 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated.

Alyxandra Van-Brocklin, 24, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 19 by BPD: aggravated assault of a date/family/household member. Released Sept. 20 on $75,000 bond.

Ronny You, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 19 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Dominic Charles Bauer, 44, of Austin was arrested Sept. 20 by BCSO: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juan Juvena Brieno-Gallegos, 37, of Leander was arrested Sept. 20 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 21 to ICE.

Kimberly Geraldeen Hyde, 39, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 20 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Sept. 21 on $7,500 bond.

Austin Jade Mays, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 20 by MFPD: SRA-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Pedro Miguel-Hernandez, 47, was arrested Sept. 20 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 21 to ICE.

Bethany Ann Morgan, 32, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 20 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Thomas Jacob Nelson, 31, of Georgetown was arrested Sept. 20 by BCSO: failure to appear-theft of property, failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Carl Edward Ross Jr., 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 20 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $50,000 bond.

Brian Edward Smith, 33, of Las Vegas was arrested Sept. 20 by GSPD: possession of marijuana.

Sarah Elizabeth Tinsley, 19, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 20 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Heather Lynn Workman, 33, of Muskegon, Michigan, was arrested Sept. 20 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released Sept. 22 on $1,500 bond.

Garrett Alexander Foster, 34, of Lytle was arrested Sept. 21 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Matthew Robert Kingsbury, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 21 by BCSO: failure to appear-credit/debit card abuse.

David Eugene Mixer, 39, of Cedar Park was arrested Sept. 21 by DPS: reckless driving. Released Sept. 22 on $2,500 bond.

Noel Rodriguez, 21, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 21 by MFPD: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released Sept. 22 on $10,000 bond.

Israel Sanchez, 32, of Dallas was arrested Sept. 21 by BCSO: theft of property, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Tisha Deann Snyder, 29, of Rochelle was arrested Sept. 21 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Rosellen Lynn Springer, 37, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 21 by BPD: expired registration. Released Sept. 22 on $250 bond.

Christopher Lee Thornberry, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 21 by MFPD: no driver’s license, operating a motor vehicle without a license. Released Sept. 22 on $1,000 in bonds.

Jeremy Sven Tipping, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 21 by BCSO: sex offender’s duty to register-life.

Matthew James Wright, 22, of Hutto was arrested Sept. 21 by BCSO: sexual assault of a child.

Daniel Ray Collazo, 37, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 22 by MFPD: failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sabino Don Jr., 38, of Liberty Hill was arrested Sept. 22 by BCSO: unlawful restraint, assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $7,500 in bonds.

Clayton Rivas Gonzales, 28, of Leander was arrested Sept. 22 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Kenneth James Ischy, 35, of Killeen was arrested Sept. 22 by BCSO: possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration, driving while license is invalid.

Matthew Robert Kingsbury, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 22 by BCSO: parole violation.

Destin Ramon Luna, 19, of Liberty Hill was arrested Sept. 22 by BCSO: bond revocation-sexual assault, bond revocation-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Released same day on $100,000 in bonds.

Allen Lee McMeans, 22, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 22 by BPD: resisting arrest/search/transport.

Baldomero Palma-Gonzalez, 40, of Lockhart was arrested Sept. 22 by DPS: no driver’s license.

Ricardo Rios-Solis, 56, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 22 by CSPD: capias pro fine-parent/guardian contributing to truancy.

Sarah Elizabeth Tinsley, 19, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 22 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance, bond revocation-resisting arrest/search/transport.

Edward Allen Varner Jr., 40, of Temple was arrested Sept. 22 by BCSO: surety surrender-theft of property, failure to appear-driving while license is invalid.

William Edward Worrell, 54, of Austin was arrested Sept. 22 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.