NEW BIZ: James Avery jewelry store setting up at Marble Falls H-E-B

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A sign in the Marble Falls H-E-B announces the upcoming opening of a James Avery Artisan Jewelry store. An official announcement is expected from the company the week of Sept. 26. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

A James Avery Artisan Jewelry store is coming soon to the Marble Falls H-E-B. Although a sign for the business is already up inside the store, an official announcement will not happen until the week of Sept. 26, an H-E-B spokesperson told DailyTrib.com.

The shop will be next to Direct Auto Insurance at the front of the grocery store, 1503 RR 1431. Shoppers will have to enter H-E-B to access the jewelry store.

Founded in 1954 in Kerrville, the jeweler has grown to more than 100 locations in five states. It sells charms, pendants, rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and more. Many of the designs are Christian inspired.

James Avery opened its first H-E-B location in League City in September 2021. It is now in grocery stores in Portland and San Antonio.

“We’re excited to work with another iconic Texas brand,” said John McCullough, CEO of James Avery Artisan Jewelry in a media release on the League City opening. “H-E-B shares many of the same values and commitments as us, and we’re excited to be offering our designs at locations where our customers already shop!”

nathan@thepicayune.com