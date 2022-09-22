BIZ: New owners of Heart of Texas resort plan upgrades

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Heart of Texas Lake Resort sits on 7.5 secluded acres of Lake LBJ shoreline in western Burnet County. Its new owners are planning improvements. Staff Photo by Dakota Morrissey

Heart of Texas Lake Resort is under new ownership as of July 2022. The 7.5-acre retreat is located at 408 Clen Oak Parkway on the north end of Lake LBJ. Sweeping renovations are planned for the resort, which has been a Highland Lakes getaway for decades.

“We want to bring things up to a higher quality,” said Rachel Corcorran, one of the new owners.

The resort boasts 26 lodging options with occupation capacities ranging from 2-16 people. The main lodge is capable of hosting up to 75 guests in its communal space; has a full kitchen, five bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a fireplace; and is handicap-accessible.

Corcorran noted that families have been using the main lodge for reunions since the 1960s.

Also available are 24 RV spaces with full hook-ups. RV-bound guests have access to all of the resort’s amenities, which include grocery delivery service, a laundry, wireless internet, an 800-square-foot pool, an 18-hole mini-golf course, a full arcade, nine boat slips, four personal watercraft slips, two fishing docks, and a fish-cleaning station.

Learn more or book a stay at Heart of Texas Lake Resort online or by calling 512-756-7766.

