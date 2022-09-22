BIZ: New owners of Heart of Texas resort plan upgrades
Heart of Texas Lake Resort is under new ownership as of July 2022. The 7.5-acre retreat is located at 408 Clen Oak Parkway on the north end of Lake LBJ. Sweeping renovations are planned for the resort, which has been a Highland Lakes getaway for decades.
“We want to bring things up to a higher quality,” said Rachel Corcorran, one of the new owners.
The resort boasts 26 lodging options with occupation capacities ranging from 2-16 people. The main lodge is capable of hosting up to 75 guests in its communal space; has a full kitchen, five bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a fireplace; and is handicap-accessible.
Corcorran noted that families have been using the main lodge for reunions since the 1960s.
Also available are 24 RV spaces with full hook-ups. RV-bound guests have access to all of the resort’s amenities, which include grocery delivery service, a laundry, wireless internet, an 800-square-foot pool, an 18-hole mini-golf course, a full arcade, nine boat slips, four personal watercraft slips, two fishing docks, and a fish-cleaning station.
Learn more or book a stay at Heart of Texas Lake Resort online or by calling 512-756-7766.