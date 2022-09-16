Motorcyclist killed in Park Road 4 crash
A 58-year-old Dripping Springs man died Wednesday, Sept. 14, in a motorcycle accident on Park Road 4 near Inks Lake State Park in Burnet County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver, identified as Tony Mahan, failed to navigate a sharp curve, veered off of the road, and was ejected from his 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
First responders declared Mahan dead at the scene.
A final report on the accident is pending as DPS investigates.
DPS offers these safety tips to prevent accidents:
- minimize distractions
- don’t drive fatigued
- don’t drink and drive
- obey traffic control devices
- always wear a seatbelt