Motorcyclist killed in Park Road 4 crash

A 58-year-old Dripping Springs man died Wednesday, Sept. 14, in a motorcycle accident on Park Road 4 near Inks Lake State Park in Burnet County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver, identified as Tony Mahan, failed to navigate a sharp curve, veered off of the road, and was ejected from his 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

First responders declared Mahan dead at the scene.

A final report on the accident is pending as DPS investigates.

DPS offers these safety tips to prevent accidents:

minimize distractions

don’t drive fatigued

don’t drink and drive

obey traffic control devices

always wear a seatbelt

