SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Motorcyclist killed in Park Road 4 crash

09/16/22 | Nathan Bush

A 58-year-old Dripping Springs man died Wednesday, Sept. 14, in a motorcycle accident on Park Road 4 near Inks Lake State Park in Burnet County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver, identified as Tony Mahan, failed to navigate a sharp curve, veered off of the road, and was ejected from his 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. 

First responders declared Mahan dead at the scene.

A final report on the accident is pending as DPS investigates.

DPS offers these safety tips to prevent accidents:

  • minimize distractions
  • don’t drive fatigued
  • don’t drink and drive
  • obey traffic control devices
  • always wear a seatbelt

nathan@thepicayune.com

Nathan Bush

See author's posts

Tags: ,

You Might Like

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sept. 19, 2022

09/16/22 | DailyTrib.com

Kingsland man with long record gets 40 years for gun possession by felon

09/16/22 | Dakota Morrissiey

Granite Shoals councilor at center of social media controversy

09/16/22 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

five × two =