Kingsland man with long record gets 40 years for gun possession by felon

Adam Mirelez of Kingsland was sentenced to 40 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Courtesy photo

Adam Mirelez, 45, of Kingsland was sentenced to 40 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon by 424th District Court Judge Evan Stubbs on Aug. 24.

Mirelez was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement on Sept. 9, 2021, when officers attempted to serve a warrant for unrelated charges. The officers found two pistols in his possession once he was in custody.

According to a statement from the District Attorney’s Office in the 33rd and 424th Judicial Districts, Mirelez’s lengthy sentence is due to five other felony convictions prior to the 2021 standoff and arrest, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, organized retail theft, and delivery of marijuana. He is also accused of trying to pay off a witness to change their testimony against him in court.

Mirelez faced 25 years to life in prison for the gun possession charge.

“Texas law only permits a convicted felon to possess a firearm in his own home five years after completing his sentence,” reads the District Attorney’s statement. “It was unlawful for Mirelez to possess the firearms because he was still on parole for other felony offenses.”

In the September 2021 standoff, Mirelez surrendered willingly after a negotiator with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team persuaded him to turn himself in. Officers then discovered two pistols in the room that Mirelez had occupied, leading to further felony charges.

