GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sept. 19, 2022
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, Sept. 19
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. special meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
- discussion and possible action regarding sanctions against Councilor Phil Ort concerning usage of email, social media, and issues relating to his response to Public Information Request
- discussion and possible action regarding proposed ordinance to appoint Ethics Review Commission
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- consider action regarding class size waiver for three elementary classes
- presentation of district improvement plan and campus improvement plan
- interlocal agreement with city of Marble Falls to allow city to use school facilities for youth programming with district receiving compensation in form of two additional student resource officers
- potential purchase of maintenance truck
Burnet CISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet
- approval of various vendors for district-wide concrete paving, block work, painting, drywall, and flooring, stage curtain, and audio-visual equipment for Burnet High School Auditorium
- report on 2021 bond program
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- public hearing for fiscal year 2022-23 budget
- adoption of fiscal year 2022-23 budget
- discussion and possible action on five-year capital improvement plan
Meadowlakes City Council
5 p.m. regular meeting
Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- public hearing on proposed budget and tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23
- adoption of proposed budget and tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23
- appointment of members to Meadowlakes Building Committee, Planning and Zoning Commission, and Public Facility Corporation
Marble Falls City Council
5 p.m. workshop meeting
City Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- discussion regarding citywide speed limits, Mormon Mill and Mission Hill intersection, and proposed amendments to Traffic and Motor Vehicles Ordinance
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- update from police department
- approval of La Ventana Public Improvement District 2022 annual installments
- approval of awarding professional services contract not to exceed $42,500 to Gabriel Rojas to design, write, and submit hazard mitigation plan
- action on awarding solid waste services contract to Waste Management
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- discussion and possible action regarding parking in right of way ordinance
- discussion and possible action for resolution regarding official newspaper for public notices
- presentation regarding zebra mussels and invasive aquatic vegetation issues
- review of proposed noise ordinance
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
LCRA General Office Complex Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the LCRA website for more information.