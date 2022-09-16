GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sept. 19, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Sept. 19

6 p.m. special meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action regarding sanctions against Councilor Phil Ort concerning usage of email, social media, and issues relating to his response to Public Information Request

discussion and possible action regarding proposed ordinance to appoint Ethics Review Commission

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

consider action regarding class size waiver for three elementary classes

presentation of district improvement plan and campus improvement plan

interlocal agreement with city of Marble Falls to allow city to use school facilities for youth programming with district receiving compensation in form of two additional student resource officers

potential purchase of maintenance truck

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet

On the agenda:

approval of various vendors for district-wide concrete paving, block work, painting, drywall, and flooring, stage curtain, and audio-visual equipment for Burnet High School Auditorium

report on 2021 bond program

Tuesday, Sept. 20

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

public hearing for fiscal year 2022-23 budget

adoption of fiscal year 2022-23 budget

discussion and possible action on five-year capital improvement plan

5 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

public hearing on proposed budget and tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23

adoption of proposed budget and tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23

appointment of members to Meadowlakes Building Committee, Planning and Zoning Commission, and Public Facility Corporation

5 p.m. workshop meeting

City Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion regarding citywide speed limits, Mormon Mill and Mission Hill intersection, and proposed amendments to Traffic and Motor Vehicles Ordinance

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

update from police department

approval of La Ventana Public Improvement District 2022 annual installments

approval of awarding professional services contract not to exceed $42,500 to Gabriel Rojas to design, write, and submit hazard mitigation plan

action on awarding solid waste services contract to Waste Management

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action regarding parking in right of way ordinance

discussion and possible action for resolution regarding official newspaper for public notices

presentation regarding zebra mussels and invasive aquatic vegetation issues

review of proposed noise ordinance

Wednesday, Sept. 21

9 a.m. regular meeting

LCRA General Office Complex Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the LCRA website for more information.

