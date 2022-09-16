Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 9-15, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 9-15, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dominic Charles Bauer, 44, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 9 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury.

Cebastian Austin Bernabe, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 9 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Andrew Franklin Glimp, 36, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 9 by BCSO: failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Crystal Kaye Greenwood, 42, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 9 by BCSO: commitment. Released Sept. 11 after weekend commitment.

Kylar Michael Hamilton, 18, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 9 by MFPD: displaying fictitious license plate. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Ray Michael Leal, 56, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 9 by BCSO: commitment. Released Sept. 11 after weekend commitment.

Marco Antonio Lopez-Vargas, 44, was arrested Sept. 9 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Sept. 12 to ICE.

Chevaz Aumond McHenry, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 9 by MFPD: unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Chevaz Aumond McHenry, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 9 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of marijuana. Released same day on $4,500 in bonds.

Isaac Isaiaa Medina, 41, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 9 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $20,000 bond.

Ildefonso Medina-Valenzuela, 46, of Leander was arrested Sept. 9 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 12 to ICE.

Brianna Marshea Moses, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 9 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

Logan Michael Pruitt, 26, of Howe was arrested Sept. 9 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-indecency with a child-exposure, motion to revoke probation-tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Michael Anthony Rodriguez, 53, was arrested Sept. 9 by BCSO: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Sept. 10 on $500 bond.

Ricardo Torres, 34, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 9: commitment. Released Sept. 11 after weekend commitment.

Pedro Damian Barajas, 49, of San Antonio was arrested Sept. 10 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released Sept. 11 on $10,000 bond.

Victoria Rose Bohlen, 58, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 9 by BCSO: theft of property. Released Sept. 12 on $2,500 bond.

Catherine Lynne Brown, 18, of Cedar Park was arrested Sept. 9 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Jason Daniel Edwards, 28, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 9 by Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. Released Sept. 14 after laying out fine.

Adam Alexander James Gilpin, 45, of Killeen was arrested Sept. 10 by BCSO: criminal mischief-imp/int a public service. Released Sept. 11 on $10,000 bond.

Alfred Brown Gonzales, 48, of Liberty Hill was arrested Sept. 10 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated, expired registration. Released same day on $2,000 in bonds.

Ginger L. Keeling, 52, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 10 by BCSO: theft of property, assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Sept. 12 on $5,000 in bonds.

Richard Wayne McGinty, 57, of Odessa was arrested Sept. 10 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Thomas Jacob Nelson, 31, of Georgetown was arrested Sept. 10 by BCOS: possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Aurelio Benitez-Cruz, 51, was arrested Sept. 11 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 12 to ICE.

Blake Radell Box, 23, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 11 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on bond.

Saul Carraza-Esparza, 32, was arrested Sept. 11 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 12 to ICE.

Ismael Carrillo-Gomez, 32, was arrested Sept. 11 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 12 to ICE.

Lenin Delacruz-Martinez, 27, was arrested Sept. 11 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 12 to ICE.

Jonathan Gonzalez-Castillo, 28, was arrested Sept. 11 by ICE: detainer.

Clifton Nick Hernandez, 64, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 11 by BCSO: expired driver’s license, failure to appear, expired registration. Released Sept. 12 on $1,250 in bonds.

David Leon-Garcia, 35, was arrested Sept. 11 by ICE: detainer.

Perfecto Lopez-Gonzalez, 27, was arrested Sept. 11 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 12 to ICE.

Francis Peraza-Guerra, 29, was arrested Sept. 11 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 12 to ICE.

Leonel Perez-Elguera, 24, was arrested Sept. 11 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 12 to ICE.

Cesar Ramos-Ramirez, 43, was arrested Sept. 11 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 12 to ICE.

Edy Reyes-Secaida, 30, was arrested Sept. 11 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 12 to ICE.

Pedro Rodriguez-Murillo, 30, was arrested Sept. 11 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 12 to ICE.

Marissa Nicole Wright, 21, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 11 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): speeding.

Andre LaCharles Amos, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 12 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Michael Dale Brown, 47, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 12 by BCSO: terroristic threat of family/household member, assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $15,000 in bonds.

Cassy Lakelle Frischmann, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 12 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Jason Richard Hinz, 40, of Flint was arrested Sept. 12 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Dana Beowolf Joerns, 53, of Alpine was arrested Sept. 12 by BCSO: accident involving death.

Cody Wehe Mezger, 26, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 12 by BCSO: possession of child pornography.

Victor Perez Jr., 61, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 12 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $20,000 bond.

Craig Lorene Statler, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 12 by BCSO: aggravated robbery, robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jordon Lawrence Townsend, 30, of Austin was arrested Sept. 12 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on $250 bond.

Marissa Nicole Wright, 21, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 12 by BCSO: capias pro fine-minor in possession of e-cigarettes, capias pro fine-disregarding flashing red sign.

Marissa Nicole Wright, 21, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 12 by BTPD: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Hugo Alcibar-Garrido, 48, was arrested Sept. 13 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 14 to ICE.

David Hernandez Barrera, 61, of San Antonio was arrested Sept. 13 by MFPD: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Cynthia Lynn Bates, 55, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 13 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Dana Miller Culver, 59, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 13 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Carlene Nicole Jordan, 38, of Porter was arrested Sept. 13 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

William Allen Rutland, 52 of Burnet was arrested Sept. 13 by MFPD: capital murder of multiple persons.

William Allen Rutland, 52 of Burnet was arrested Sept. 13 by BCSO: parole violation.

Rosendo Santiago, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 13 by MFPD: public intoxication.

Melinda Elizabeth Vela, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 13 by MFPD: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated. Released Sept. 14 to outside agency.

Kylar Michael Hamilton, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 14 by MFPD: disorderly conduct-discharge/display of a firearm.

Kylar Michael Hamilton, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 14 by BCSO: bond revocation-displaying fictitious license plates. Released same day on $9,500 in bonds.

Jacob Robert Kolb, 31, of Austin was arrested Sept. 14 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid.

Alberto Palacios, 18, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 14 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): racing on the highway. Released Sept. 15 on $1,000 bond.

Jeremy Sven Tipping, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 14 by the Burnet County Precinct 4 constable (CONST4): bond revocation-sex offender’s duty to register.

Jeremy Sven Tipping, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 14 by BCSO: possession with intent to promote child pornography.

Nelson Kaine Williams, 26, of Round Rock was arrested Sept. 14 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Fernando Portillo-Pozo, 35, was arrested Sept. 15 by ICE: detainer.

Dennis Shay Sisk, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 15 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Mauricio Teran-Martinez, 38, was arrested Sept. 15 by ICE: detainer.