FiestaJam Songs on Main is Oct. 1

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

FiestaJam co-founder John Arthur Martinez is excited for Songs on Main, a singer-songwriter discussion and concert at Old Oak Square in Marble Falls on Saturday, Oct. 1. File photo

Another installment of the FiestaJam concert series is Saturday, Oct. 1, at Old Oak Square, 307 Main St. in Marble Falls. Featured singer-songwriters from across the country will serenade audiences with original songs to raise money for music education efforts. A question-and-answer session with the songwriters starts at 7 p.m.; music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Billed as Songs on Main, the event features award-winning songwriters Kostas, Helen Darling, Walt Wilkins, and Mike Blakely.

Also on the bill is FiestaJam co-founder and Highland Lakes resident John Arthur Martinez, who believes the years-long relationships between the different songwriters will make for an entertaining show.

“A part of the magic is the connections the songwriters have,” he said. “There’s all this cross-pollinization that creates a nice chemistry.”

Another piece of the magic is sound engineer Al Priest, Martinez said.

“You put all that through a world-class sound system with a world-class sound engineer, and you have something beautiful,” he said. “The sound is another big part of the chemistry.”

Martinez decided to host a songwriters-centric concert after several people reached out to him about their love for similar shows in the past.

“We decided to begin with Songs on Main with the format being singer-songwriters performing songs they had created and the stories behind their creations,” Martinez said.

He said it’s hard to put any of the songs that will be played into a specific genre. Several of the songwriters have had their work turned into hits by big-name artists.

“Songwriting is a beautiful thing,” Martinez said. “Songwriting is songwriting. It doesn’t have to have a category.”

A 501(c)3 organization, FiestaJam raises money for youth music education groups, including the Marble Falls High School band and choir and Harmony School of Creative Arts in Marble Falls.

Interested sponsors may call Martinez at 512-663-8872.

While VIP packages are sold out, $40 general admission tickets for the event are still available online.

nathan@thepicayune.com