BIZ: Newly open Marble Falls Bealls Outlet first in country for rebrand

Bealls Outlet and Home Centric team members and Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce representatives gather in front of the new Bealls Outlet and Home Centric location in Marble Falls for a ribbon-cutting. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

A new Bealls Outlet and Home Centric opened in Marble Falls on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 1400 RR 1431 West across from H-E-B, the first rebranding of Burkes Outlet to Bealls Outlet in the nation.

Combined with Home Centric, the store offers discount apparel, accessories, home goods, and decor. Bealls Outlet and Home Centric are sister brands owned by Bealls Inc.

“We provide great prices and discount rates of brand names,” District Manager Mary Williams said. “We’re a one-stop shop for families.”

Although the new Bealls Outlet and Home Centric is located in a space formerly occupied by Bealls, it is not associated with the Texas-based Bealls stores that were owned by Stage Stores. When Stage Stores ceased operations in October 2020, Florida-based Bealls Inc. acquired the rights to use the Bealls name nationally.

To consolidate its brand, Bealls Inc. began a nationwide name change of Burkes Outlets to Bealls Outlets. The recently opened Marble Falls location is the first of 85 stores in Texas to make the switch.

Williams is thrilled to continue discount savings to Marble Falls after the move from the original Burkes Outlet at 1202 RR 1431.

“We’re extremely excited,” she said. “The (former Burkes Outlet) down the road was definitely in need of a facelift. We’re excited that we were able to get into this new building and to be the first Bealls Outlet.”

Bealls Outlet and Home Centric in Marble Falls is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

