Free fraud detection and prevention seminar Sept. 15

09/14/22 | Nathan Bush

The Horseshoe Bay Business Alliance is hosting a fraud detection and prevention seminar from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Quail Point Lodge, 107 Twilight Lane in Horseshoe Bay. Admission is free.

Fraud prevention professionals will teach event-goers several important strategies on how to protect themselves against fraud, including from scammers interested in stealing private information.

The event is another installment in the alliance’s educational series.

“We do four education events a year,” alliance Managing Principal Mike Brittain said. “This is our fall education event.”

Speakers include First Capital Bank of Texas Vice President and Information Security Officer Sheryl Ryan, First Capital Bank of Texas Senior Vice President Alyssa McDaniel, who is also the supervisor of the bank’s fraud department, and Horseshoe Bay Police Sgt. Don Johnson. Johnson has 25 years of experience working crimes such as credit card fraud, forgery, and identity theft.

To attend the event, call Brittain at 830-220-2468.

