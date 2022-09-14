BIZ: Sugar Mama Cookies has new owners

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The new owner of Sugar Mama Cookies in Marble Falls, Jodi Browning (left), with former owner Lee Ann Clark as the pair transfer ownership of the downtown Marble Falls bakery. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Marble Falls bakery Sugar Mama Cookies, 307 Main St., has new owners as of Monday, Sept. 12: Jodi and Bill Browning of Horseshoe Bay. Founder and previous owner Lee Ann Clark is stepping away from one of the sweetest shops downtown.

For Jodi Browning, the purchase of Sugar Mama Cookies is a dream come true.

“A bakery has always been something that’s been on my bucket list,” she said. “When I saw it for sale, it was an easy decision.”

While oftentimes, a transfer of ownership can spell big changes for any business, Browning is committed to staying true to the quality and consistency of Clark’s recipes.

“(Clark’s) recipes are proven,” Browning said. “I won’t be changing anything.”

As time goes on, Browning plans to introduce new flavors but doesn’t want to rid the shop of the sweets Clark has sold to customers over the years.

“Maybe in a few months from now, I’ll add my own twist to it or add some things,” Browning said. “I still won’t be taking anything away.”

With the sale of the shop, Clark enters into a new chapter of her life. She said she’s appreciative of the love she has received from residents over the years.

“Marble Falls has supported me for the six years that I’ve been here,” Clark said. “It’s been fun and a great run. I’ve had a great time.”

Sugar Mama Cookies is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

nathan@thepicayune.com