UPDATE: Victims and suspect named in Marble Falls double homicide

Detectives investigate the crime scene in the 1100 block of Cedar Drive in Marble Falls after two people were shot and killed overnight. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

William Allen Rutland, 52, was arrested in the Sept. 13 killings of siblings Teresa Gail McDowell, 52, and Arnold McDowell, 49, at a home in the 1100 block of Cedar Drive in Marble Falls. The homicides are the city’s first since 2017.

Rutland was charged with capital murder of multiple persons and is being held in the Burnet County Jail on a $1 million surety bond.

At around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, the Marble Falls Police Department was alerted to a domestic dispute at the Cedar Drive home. When officers arrived at the scene, Rutland surrendered to them. Officers immediately noticed Teresa McDowell’s body with apparent gunshot wounds on the driveway of the home. Rutland then directed officers to Arnold McDowell’s body, located in a side yard of the home.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Marble Falls Area EMS.

William Allen Rutland, 52, of Marble Falls was charged with capital murder of multiple persons on Sept. 13.

A search warrant of the home was executed and law enforcement continues to investigate the crime.

Marble Falls Police Chief Glenn Hanson confirmed to DailyTrib.com that Rutland and the McDowell siblings lived together at the home. He also stated it appears the crime was an act of domestic violence. Rutland was in a relationship with Teresa McDowell.

Hanson provided advice for victims of domestic violence

“I always encourage — it’s very difficult — but I always encourage victims of domestic violence to reach out and get help and let folks help you get established safely away from an abuser,” he said.

DailyTrib.com will update this story as new information comes forward.

