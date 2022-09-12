District 19 candidate at Burnet County Democratic Club wine and cheese social

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pam Baggett, Democratic candidate for Texas House District 19, is the guest speaker at the Burnet County Democratic Club’s wine and cheese social on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 2-4 p.m. at a Lake LBJ location. Contact info@bcdctx.org for details. Registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 16.

Baggett is running against Republican candidate Ellen Troxclair for the redrawn District 19 seat, which includes Burnet County.

The club also will present officer nominations for 2023 during a brief business meeting.

“I encourage all our members to attend this important event,” said Club President B.J. Henry in a media release announcing the social.

Baggett has worked on several high-profile campaigns, including for Ann Richards, Geraldine Ferraro, and Wendy Davis, according to the release.

She “has a long list of qualifications to serve in the Texas House,” Henry said. “At five years of age, she began campaigning for her grandfather’s run for county clerk, and she has not stopped since.”

For more on the Burnet County Democratic Club, follow it on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook or visit bcdctx.org. The group meets regularly and holds social and candidate-related events periodically.