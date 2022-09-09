GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For week of Sept. 12, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Sept. 12

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action regarding designation of $750,000 to be utilized for design and building of ambulance stations

ratification of property tax increase of $1.2 million for 2022-23 fiscal year adopted budget

approval of sheriff and constable fees

Not on the agenda is any action item on the proposed swap of county parks and the Llano library building with the city of Llano for the John L. Kuykendall Event Center, which has been discussed in recent Commissioners Court and City Council meetings.

Noon regular meeting

City Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the commission’s webpage for more information.

1 p.m. regular meeting

225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet

On the agenda:

public hearing on tax increase

cancellations of Nov. 8 regular and special elections

action regarding fiscal year 2022-23 budget and tax rate

determination of drought stage

Tuesday, Sept. 13

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

ordering of Nov. 8 general election

setting of sheriff and constable fees

discussion and action regarding service contract with Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce for advertising, lodging, and promoting tourism

discussion and action regarding service contract with Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce for advertising, lodging, and promoting tourism

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Friday, Sept. 16

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the PEC website for more information.

