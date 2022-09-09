GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For week of Sept. 12, 2022
Monday, Sept. 12
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- discussion and possible action regarding designation of $750,000 to be utilized for design and building of ambulance stations
- ratification of property tax increase of $1.2 million for 2022-23 fiscal year adopted budget
- approval of sheriff and constable fees
Not on the agenda is any action item on the proposed swap of county parks and the Llano library building with the city of Llano for the John L. Kuykendall Event Center, which has been discussed in recent Commissioners Court and City Council meetings.
Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission
Noon regular meeting
City Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the commission’s webpage for more information.
Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors
1 p.m. regular meeting
225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet
- public hearing on tax increase
- cancellations of Nov. 8 regular and special elections
- action regarding fiscal year 2022-23 budget and tax rate
- determination of drought stage
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet
- ordering of Nov. 8 general election
- setting of sheriff and constable fees
- discussion and action regarding service contract with Marble Falls/Highland Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce for advertising, lodging, and promoting tourism
- discussion and action regarding service contract with Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce for advertising, lodging, and promoting tourism
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.
Friday, Sept. 16
Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the PEC website for more information.