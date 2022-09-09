Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 2-8, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kyler Nathaniel Allen, 19, of Odessa was arrested Sept. 2 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): capias pro fine-theft. Released Sept. 5 after laying out fine.

William Zachary Becker, 24, of Johnson City was arrested Sept. 2 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released Sept. 6 on $15,000 bond.

Tosh Clark Ingram, 48, of Austin was arrested Sept. 2 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated.

Fernando Jaramillo-Macedo, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 2 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): capias pro fine-no driver’s license. Released Sept. 3 after paying fine.

Eric John Melvin, 59, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 2 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated. Released Sept. 3 on $1,500 bond.

Bernardo Monroy Cabral, 21, was arrested Sept. 2 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released same day to ICE.

Julie Marie Phillips, 44, of Highland Haven was arrested Sept. 2 by BCSO: SRA-burglary of a habitation intending other felony. Released Sept. 4 on $20,000 bond.

Eduardo Santander-Jaimes, 32, of Paige was arrested Sept. 2 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 6 to ICE.

Cesar Tzoy Sarat, 53, was arrested Sept. 2 by ICE: detainer. Released same day to ICE.

Rena Amber Everett, 45, of Tow was arrested Sept. 3 by BPD: motion to revoke-tampering with government record-defraud. Released Sept. 4 on $2,500 bond.

Paul Macias Hernandez III, 44, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 3 by BPD: failure to yield right of way (private drive). Released Sept. 7 after laying out fine.

Brett Layne Hodge, 53, of Schertz was arrested Sept. 3 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Sept. 4 on $1,500 bond.

Alberto Jasso-Espinosa, 27, was arrested Sept. 3 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 4 to ICE.

Levi Marsh, 29, of Forsan was arrested Sept. 3 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA): boating while intoxicated. Released Sept. 4 on $1,500 bond.

Kyle Clayton Mulholland, 30, of Orange was arrested Sept. 3 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): assault on a family/household member, no driver’s license, possession of a controlled substance.

David Allen Powell, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 3 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Eric Saul Solorzano, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 3 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance. Released Sept. 6 on $50,000 bond.

Nestor Suarez-Lopez, 58, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 3 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released Sept. 4 on $1,500 bond.

Samuel Chester Toland, 58, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 3 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released Sept. 6 to outside agency.

Teodulo Angel-Rodriguez, 39, was arrested Sept. 4 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 6 to ICE.

Marco Barcenas-Garcia, 26, was arrested Sept. 4 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 6 to ICE.

Ivan Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 31, was arrested Sept. 4 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 6 to ICE.

Ismael Hidalgo-Reyes, 20, was arrested Sept. 4 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 6 to ICE.

Jennifer Hile Kuczaj, 51, of Austin was arrested Sept. 4 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Michael Eric Levy, 46, of Austin was arrested Sept. 4 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Olman Martinez-Castro, 24, was arrested Sept. 4 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 6 to ICE.

David Martinez-Espinoza, 30 was arrested Sept. 4 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 6 to ICE.

Brianna Marshea Moses, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 4 by GSPD: motion to revoke-abandoning/endangering a child-imminent danger of bodily injury, SRA-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Edyn Rodolfo-Ramon, 31, was arrested Sept. 4 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 6 to ICE.

Jorge Rodriguez-Alvarez, 36, was arrested Sept. 4 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 6 to ICE.

Jose Sosnava-Rodriguez, 41, was arrested Sept. 4 by ICE: detainer. Released Sept. 6 to ICE.

David Allen Vallejos, 60, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 4 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, resisting arrest/search/transport. Released Sept. 8 on $12,500 in bonds.

Gabriel Isaac Chavez-Rivas, 37, of Round Rock was arrested Sept. 5 by ICE: detainer. Released same day to ICE.

Cody Richard Goodman, 28, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 5 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Sept. 6 on $5,000 bond.

Jorge Alberto Macias-Carmona, 30, of Houston was arrested Sept. 5 by ICE: detainer. Released same day to ICE.

Jose Omar Pena-Pineda, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 5 by ICE: detainer. Released same day to ICE.

Betty Eveline Runyon, 38, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 5 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $20,000 in bonds.

Billy Michael Thomas, 24, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 5 by BPD: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Sept. 7 on $250 bond.

Zachary Dalton Wynn, 22, of Georgetown was arrested Sept. 5 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Dominic Charles Bauer, 44, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 6 by BPD: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, violation of bond/protective order, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lee Michael Carter, 50, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 6 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Donald Edward Devereaux III, 34, was arrested Sept. 6 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury.

Ashley Andrea Hernandez, 36, of Little River-Academy was arrested Sept. 6 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-possession of a dangerous drug, bond forfeiture-driving while intoxicated, NISI-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $49,000 in bonds.

Jimmy Lee Lerma, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 6 by MFPD: theft of property, possession of a controlled substance.

Morgan Loraine Melancon, 24, of Killeen was arrested Sept. 6 by DPS: possession of marijuana. Released Sept. 7 on $1,500 bond.

Nathan Enoch Morton, 19, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 6 by BPD: harboring a runaway child. Released Sept. 7 on $7,500 bond.

Kira Lee Richardson, 22, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 6 by BPD: harboring a runaway child. Released Sept. 7 on $7,500 bond.

Jessica Renee Saylor, 46, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 6 by BPD: harboring a runaway child. Released Sept. 7 on $10,000 bond.

Marcelo Trejo, 29, of Killeen was arrested Sept. 6 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Chase Alvin Alman, 41, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 7 by BCSO: parole violation.

John Cooper Hampton III, 28, of San Antonio was arrested Sept. 7 by BCSO: failure to appear-theft of property.

Dominic Charles Bauer, 44, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 8 by BCSO: surety surrender-violation of bond/protective order, surety surrender-false drug test-falsification device.

Maribella Botello, 18, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 8 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $12,000 in bonds.

Jason Phillip Colca, 51, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 8 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $31,500 in bonds.

Alexis Escamilla, 19, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 8 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $12,000 in bonds.

Andrew Franklin Glimp, 36, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 8 by BCSO: parole violation, possession of a controlled substance.

Alberto Elias Ordonez-Perez, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 8 by DPS: driving while intoxicated.

Javier Rojas-Aguilera, 51, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 8 by GSPD: aggravated assault of a date/family/household member, assault of a family/household member.

Betty Jeannet Stephens, 35, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 8 by BPD: terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Paul Anthony Zublionis, 33, of Lavernia was arrested Sept. 8 by BCSO: SRA-bail jumping/failure to appear. Released same day on $10,000 bond.