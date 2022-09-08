Free trades training, CDL programs for Llano-area residents

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Free training and certifications are available to Llano-area residents through a partnership between Workforce Network Inc. and Central Texas College. Certifications for plumbing and electrical apprenticeships as well as Class A and Class B commercial driver’s licenses programs are being offered.

Central Texas College was awarded a $530,000 grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to provide training opportunities to the Central Texas region. Workforce Network is collaborating with the college to bring these opportunities to rural communities like Llano, where they are usually unavailable.

“Central Texas College and Workforce Network Inc. are working hard to get the grants necessary to prepare rural workers with the certifications and licenses necessary for skilled, high-paying jobs right where they live in Llano County,” said Gail Davalos, Workforce Network’s director of Stakeholder Relations.

The $530,000 will be used to completely cover the costs of those who enroll in the training programs.

Twelve openings each are available for students in the electrician and plumber apprenticeship certification programs. Enrollment is on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the training is done, students will have residential level apprenticeship certifications through the U.S. Department of Labor.

Training will take place at the Llano County Community Center, 2249 RR 152 West in Llano. The Commissioners Court has made the community center available for the duration of the training programs.

APPRENTICESHIP TRAINING

Electrician training takes place in two sessions. The first session runs Oct. 5-Feb. 15; the second session is March 1-June 28. Classes will be held on Wednesdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Plumber training also takes place in two sessions. The first session is Oct. 3-Feb. 13; the second session is Feb. 27-June 26. Classes will be held on Mondays from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

To enroll in either, call Workforce Network at 830-265-8024. The classes are open to residents of Llano and the surrounding rural communities.

CDL LICENSING

The college also will offer CDL licensing programs across Central Texas. Commercial driver’s license training will be free, and both Class A and Class B licenses can be obtained through the program.

According to Davalos, CDL licenses are in high demand and quite expensive to get on your own. Those who attend the CDL training may have to commute to Killeen for in-person classes depending on area enrollment numbers.

For more information on the CDL program, contact the Continuing Education Department of Central Texas College at 254-526-1586.

dakota@thepicyune.com