CASA headquarters recovering from flash flood in Kingsland

CASA of the Highland Lakes Area Program Director Bobby Vidler points out the drywall damage at the organization's headquarters in Kingsland after it was flooded Aug. 31. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The headquarters for CASA of the Highland Lakes Area is expected to reopen next week after 5 inches of recent rain caused flooding inside the building at 1719 Ridgeview Drive in Kingsland.

The organization is replacing drywall, deep cleaning carpets, and rebuilding the facility’s gutter system, all of which were damaged by water.

“It’s been disruptive, but we’ve been able to make it work,” said CASA Executive Director Brittany Grubbs.

Flash floods are common in the area, according to Bobby Vidler, CASA program director, who recalled a few in 2007, 2009, and 2018.

“Many of us have had experience dealing with this,” he said. ”I knew we needed to get stuff moved, get stuff up and out of the water.”

CASA employees arrived the morning of Sept. 1 and quickly went to work removing files, equipment, and furniture. Dryers and dehumidifiers were brought in to speed up the process.

Many of CASA’s employees have been able to work from home.

CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, helps children in foster care in Burnet, Llano, Blanco, Lampasas, and San Saba counties. Duties include visiting children to ensure they are safe and taken care of once they’re in a home, providing necessary medical attention and therapy, and helping facilitate a child’s transition to their new home.

Repairs to the CASA headquarters are estimated to cost $5,000 to $8,000. Drywall work is being done free of charge by J&N Construction. New gutters are being installed for free by Aqua Gutters in Cottonwood Shores.

To support CASA, Grubbs recommends volunteering or donating by visiting its website.

Sixty percent of the Highland Lakes CASA’s budget comes from state and federal funding; the other 40 percent is from local fundraising and donations. To keep track of CASA fundraising events such as the Dave Hartig Classic Charity Golf Tournament, CASA Pickleball Tournament, and Boots and Barbecue, follow CASA’s events page.

