Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Robert Beltran, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 26 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): displaying expired license plates. Released same day on $250 bond.

Karen Louise Bennett, 30, of Meadowlakes was arrested Aug. 26 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

James Ray Collard, 39, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 26 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is invalid, failure to appear.

Jo Lea Hill, 33, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 26 by BPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Aug. 27 on $500 bond.

Aaron Lewis McSweeney, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 26 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated, assault by contact-family violence. Released Aug. 28 on $2,000 in bonds.

Angel Navarrete III, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 26 by BCSO: commitment.

Matthew R. Prochnow, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 26 by BCSO: bond revocation-continuous violence against family, bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, bond revocation-violation of bond/protective order.

Victor Manuel Riquiac Calel, 30, of Austin was arrested Aug. 26 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Aug. 29 to ICE.

Oscar Rodriguez, 63, of Austin was arrested Aug. 26 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lacy Renee Serles, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 26 by BCSO: capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-public intoxication. Released Aug. 30 on personal recognizance.

Jayme Lee Ancelet, 32, was arrested Aug. 27 by MFPD: possession of a dangerous drug, indecent exposure.

Francisco Javier Faran, 19, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 27 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): harassment of a public servant. Released Aug. 30 to outside agency.

Kevin Todd Hardin, 59, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 27 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Sonny George Ortiz, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 27 by MFPD: capias pro fine-expired registration, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-expired driver’s license, continuous violence against family, interfering with an emergency request for assistance, failure to appear-violation of bond/protective order.

Christopher Scott Sutton, 41, of Gatesville was arrested Aug. 27 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Eugene Matthew Dalton, 49, of Killeen was arrested Aug. 28 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): capias pro fine-possession of marijuana. Released Aug. 29 to outside agency.

Billy Joe Fralin, 40, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 28 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance, insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.

Yalmira Mendoza-Posada, 44, was arrested Aug. 28 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 29 to ICE.

Michael Ryan Rivera, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 28 by MFPD: duty on striking fixture/highway landscape, driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $3,000 in bonds.

Diana Sanchez, 36, of Comfort was arrested Aug. 28 by MFPD: reckless driving. Released Aug. 29 on personal recognizance.

Robbin Michelle Embury, 68, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 29 by BPD: criminal trespass, assault. Released Aug. 30 on $3,000 in bonds.

Jesus Paredes-Hernandez, 21, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Aug. 29 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): no driver’s license. Released same day on $1,000 in bonds.

Lucero Omani Perez, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 29 by MFPD: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person. Released Aug. 30 on $50,000 bond.

Sebastian Ruiz-Hernandez, 19, of Mexico was arrested Aug. 29 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 30 to ICE.

Fortino Miguel Salazar, 46, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 29 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Hilda Herera-Rubio, 34, of Manor was arrested Aug. 30 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 31 to ICE.

Kyle Charles Mussman, 32, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 30 by BPD: interfering with an emergency request for assistance, driving while intoxicated.

Romeo Rich Raya, 24, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 30 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Carl Wayne Scott, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 30 by MFPD: theft, failure to appear.

Christopher Scott Sutton, 41, of Gatesville was arrested Aug. 30 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

James Wiggins, 45, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 30 by DPS: driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 31 on $2,500 bond.

Adrian Campuzano, 18, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 31 by BCSO: criminal mischief.

Colten Lane Doerr, 25, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 31 by BCSO: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Richard Louis Dykes, 57, of Briggs was arrested Aug. 31 by BCSO: illegal dumping. Released Sept. 1 on $5,000 bond.

Brian Alan Fiene, 47, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 31 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of marijuana.

Jimmie Wayne Knowles, 84, of Leander was arrested Aug. 31 by BCSO: terroristic threat of family/household. Released Sept. 1 on $7,500 bond.

Andrea Mandic, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 31 by BCSO: fraudulent destruction/removal/concealment.

John Richard Murrill, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 31 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Domingo Quintero, 49, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 31 by GSPD: driving while license is invalid.

Christopher Scott Sutton, 41, of Gatesville was arrested Aug. 31 by BCSO: surety surrender-criminal trespass of a habitation/shelter.

Craig Dwayne Burkett, 55, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 1 by BCSO: burglary of a building.

Michael Adam Herr, 25, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 1 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-driving while intoxicated.

Melissa Monzon, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 1 by CSPD: theft of property.

Sonny George Ortiz, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 1 by BCSO: surety surrender-violation of bond/protective order.

Monissa Grace Pirie, 39, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 1 by BCSO: failure to appear-criminal trespass of habitation/shelter.

Domingo Quintero, 49, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 1 by BCSO: bond revocation-violation of bond/protective order.

Jesse David Ramsey, 44, of Florence was arrested Sept. 1 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Heather Bradley Scott, 48, of Briggs was arrested Sept. 1 by BCSO: displaying expired single-state registration, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Paul Brian St. Martin, 52, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 1 by BCSO: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person. Released same day on $50,000 bond.

Jonathan James Watson, 40, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 1 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Jeffery Lee White, 61, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 1 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

William August Wilkerson, 44, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 1 by BCSO: theft of mail. Released same day on $4,000 bond.