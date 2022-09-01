STUDENTS OF NOTE: College Board National Recognition Programs honors

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Five Marble Falls High School students and two Kingsland School students recently received academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. The programs recognize underrepresented students, awarding them academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connecting them with universities and colleges.

Marble Falls students honored are:

Christopher Hellen — National Hispanic Recognition Award, National Rural and Small Town Award

Emma Boerm — National Rural and Small Town Award

Lillian Nesrsta — National Rural and Small Town Award

Maia Pacini — National Rural and Small Town Award

William Terrell — National Rural and Small Town Award

Kingsland School students are:

Emily Winger

Harley Schreiber

Eligible students must:

have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 or earn a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP exams;

are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous;

and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

Learn more about the College Board programs online.