STUDENTS OF NOTE: College Board National Recognition Programs honors
Five Marble Falls High School students and two Kingsland School students recently received academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. The programs recognize underrepresented students, awarding them academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connecting them with universities and colleges.
Marble Falls students honored are:
- Christopher Hellen — National Hispanic Recognition Award, National Rural and Small Town Award
- Emma Boerm — National Rural and Small Town Award
- Lillian Nesrsta — National Rural and Small Town Award
- Maia Pacini — National Rural and Small Town Award
- William Terrell — National Rural and Small Town Award
Kingsland School students are:
- Emily Winger
- Harley Schreiber
Eligible students must:
- have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 or earn a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP exams;
- are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous;
- and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.