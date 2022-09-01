September Picayune and Fall Sports Preview out now

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The September issue of The Picayune Magazine contains an extra-special surprise: The 2022 Falls Sports Preview is inserted inside!

You’ll find all you need to know to follow your favorite Highland Lakes teams in football, volleyball, cross country, tennis, and golf through the fall seasons. The schedules, teams, and expectations for the coming year are all there.

The Fall Sports Preview also takes a special look at three players for the state championship football team from Smoking for Jesus.

In The Picayune Magazine, you’ll find stories about dove hunting, doves, and Hunger Awareness Month. Our cover story highlights Joseph’s Food Pantry in Granite Shoals run by pastors Mary Lou and Roy Guerrero. We also have a story about the current struggles all of the area food pantries are facing and what you can do to help. We include a list of the types of food in short supply and where to go to either donate or pick up food.

That’s My Job features U.S. Marine recruiter Sgt. Keauntae January, who is one year into a three-year deployment in the Highland Lakes.

This month’s Picayune People is about Mario Gonzales, founder of the Marble Falls Triathlon and a medical miracle.

Of course, you’ll also see who was Out and About at the Iron Horse Obstacle Series and Meet the Bulldogs in Burnet and “Destry Rides Again” at the Hill Country Community Theatre in Cottonwood Shores.

And Where in the World is The Picayune, you wonder? Recently, copies went to Qatar, France, Baja California, Ireland, Idaho, Arkansas, and the Stanley Cup Finals in Colorado.

Don’t miss a word or a photo. If a copy didn’t show up in your mailbox, grab one at a nearby newsstand, restaurant, or business. They’re free wherever you find them! Here’s the list of where we dropped off the latest issues, but they won’t last long, so hurry.

