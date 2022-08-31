Burn ban lifted in Burnet County

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Burnet County lifted its burn ban at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, after a week of off-and-on rains, some heavy. It joins adjacent Llano, Blanco, and Williamson counties in lifting their burn bans in light of recent rains.

As he lifted the ban, Burnet County Judge James Oakley urged residents to be responsible in their controlled burns and call the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080 before lighting the fire.

“I am lifting the ban due to current conditions to allow for responsible burning,” Oakley said. “I want to emphasize the importance of letting the sheriff’s office know in advance if you plan a controlled burn.”

Rain is expected to continue for at least another week in the Highland Lakes with 40 percent chances Wednesday-Friday, Aug. 31-Sept. 2, increasing to 60 percent over the following week through Saturday, Sept. 10.

Winds will be in the 6- to 9-mph range over the next 10 days, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will range in the high 80s to low 90s with 83 degrees the lowest high predicted and 91 degrees the highest high. Scattered thunderstorms during that time are also expected.

Currently, 145 of the state’s 254 counties remain under burn bans after one of the hottest summers on record.

The State Preparedness Level for wildfires in Texas remains at Level 4, the second-highest level determined by the Texas A&M Forest Service. It was raised to Level 4 on March 31.

Burnet County also remains in a Stage 4 critical severe drought, the highest stage as determined by the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District. County residents are being asked to voluntarily use 30 percent less water while in Stage 4.

suzanne@thepicayune.com