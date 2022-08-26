SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kingsland Chamber golf tournament Sept. 17

08/26/22 | DailyTrib.com

The Kingsland Chamber of Commerce is holding a golf tournament on Sept. 17 to raise money for community beautification efforts. A shotgun start is at noon at Legends Golf Course, 105 Rangeway Circle in Kingsland. Registration starts at 11 a.m.

Each player pays $80, which includes food. Mulligans are $10 each (two max per player), and prizes will be awarded for the top three teams and a hole-in-one. Players should bring cash for course games.

A rewards ceremony and dinner is at 4:30 p.m. 

Sponsorships are available for:

  • $150 — sign at tee box with company recognition; drop in items in gift bags; and dinner recognition
  • $250 — booth/table at tee box to interact with golfers and promote business; special logo recognition on event signage, materials, and website; signage at one hole; option to place collateral items in gift bags; recognition before and after the tournament; and two meals included.
  • $500 — four golfer registrations with meals as well as everything included in the $250 package.

For more information and a registration form, visit the chamber’s golf tournament webpage.

