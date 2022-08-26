SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 29, 2022

08/26/22 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Aug. 29

Burnet CISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • budget and proposed tax rate hearing for 2022-23 school year
  • possible adoption of 2022-23 school year budget and tax rate
  • possible action regarding approval of district goals and district/campus improvement plans
  • possible revision of employment practices policy 

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors

9:30 a.m. special meeting 

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

On the agenda:

  • member comments
  • executive session to discuss eight posted items, including workshop sessions on power supply, financial planning, safety and security, and cooperative’s employee organizational chart
  • reconvene in open session for open discussion

Thursday, Sept. 1

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , ,

