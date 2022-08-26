GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 29, 2022
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, Aug. 29
Burnet CISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet
- budget and proposed tax rate hearing for 2022-23 school year
- possible adoption of 2022-23 school year budget and tax rate
- possible action regarding approval of district goals and district/campus improvement plans
- possible revision of employment practices policy
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors
9:30 a.m. special meeting
PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City
- member comments
- executive session to discuss eight posted items, including workshop sessions on power supply, financial planning, safety and security, and cooperative’s employee organizational chart
- reconvene in open session for open discussion
Thursday, Sept. 1
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.