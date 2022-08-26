GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 29, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Aug. 29

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet

On the agenda:

budget and proposed tax rate hearing for 2022-23 school year

possible adoption of 2022-23 school year budget and tax rate

possible action regarding approval of district goals and district/campus improvement plans

possible revision of employment practices policy

Tuesday, Aug. 30

9:30 a.m. special meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

On the agenda:

member comments

executive session to discuss eight posted items, including workshop sessions on power supply, financial planning, safety and security, and cooperative’s employee organizational chart

reconvene in open session for open discussion

Thursday, Sept. 1

6 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

