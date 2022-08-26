Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 12-25, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 12-25, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cassy Lakelle Frischmann, 38, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 12 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): possession of a controlled substance.

Zachary Scott Lerma, 30, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 12 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): surety surrender-criminal mischief, assault. Released same day on $20,500 in bonds.

Lance Herod Lindsey, 45, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 12 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while license is invalid. Released Aug. 13 on $3,000 bond.

James Albion Lyon, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO: speeding. Released Aug. 13 on $500 bond.

Julie Marie Phillips, 54, of Highland Haven was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO: burglary of a habitation-intending other felony. Released Aug. 15 after weekend commitment.

Johnny Rodriguez, 45, of Atascosa was arrested Aug. 12 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $19,500 in bonds.

Christian Adam Valdez, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO: insufficient bond-sexual assault.

Alyxandra Blair Van-Brocklin, 24, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 12 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Christopher Bradley Young, 40, of Temple was arrested Aug. 12 by BCSO: defective brakes.

Chase Alvin Alman, 41, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 13 by BPD: indecency with a child-exposure.

Kealey James Brisco, 18, of Lakeway was arrested Aug. 13 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): possession of marijuana. Released Aug. 14 on $1,500 bond.

James Daniel Calhoun, 45, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 13 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA): violation of bond/protective order. Released Aug. 14 on $7,500 bond.

Gustavo Granados Juarez, 48, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 13 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): theft of property. Released Aug. 19 on $1,500 bond.

Natalye Lopez-Escobar, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 13 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-expired registration, public intoxication. Released Aug. 22 on $1,000 in bonds.

Kristian Danielle Lunce, 41, of Georgetown was arrested Aug. 13 by BCSO: false report to a police officer/special investigator/law enforcement employee. Released Aug. 14 on $2,500 bond.

Kenneth Bryan McFadden, 50, of Florence was arrested Aug. 13 by DPS: driving while license is invalid.

Jose Omar Pena-Pineda, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 13 by MFPD: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated.

Sean Taylor Schilleci, 35, of Canyon Lake was arrested Aug. 13 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): boating while intoxicated. Released Aug. 14 on $2,000 bond.

Carl Wayne Scott, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 13 by BPD: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance. Released Aug. 22 on $10,500 in bonds.

David James Wright, 47, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 13 by HBPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 14 on $1,500 bond.

Jose Arredondo-Martinez, 41, was arrested Aug. 14 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Aug. 15 to ICE.

Lydia Castaneda-Venegas, 35, was arrested Aug. 14 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 15 to ICE.

Epifanio Dominguez-Benitez, 27, was arrested Aug. 14 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 15 to ICE.

Brandie Roxann Espinoza, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 14 by GSPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Aug. 15 on $5,000 bond.

Freddy Esteban-Sanchez, 23, was arrested Aug. 14 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 15 to ICE.

Clayton Bridgard French, 53, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 14 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

David Garcia-Castro, 33, of Austin was arrested Aug. 14 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 15 to ICE.

Marcos Guerra-Lara, 28, was arrested Aug. 14 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 15 to ICE.

Paul Noah Hernandez, 22, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 14 by BPD: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, capias pro fine-speeding in a school zone. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Ruben Jaimes-Arzate, 47, was arrested Aug. 14 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 15 to ICE.

Natalye Lopez-Escobar, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 14 by ICE: detainer.

Israel Geronimo Martinez, 34, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 14 by TPWD: SRA-possession of a controlled substance, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. Released Aug. 16 on $30,000 bond.

Isai Martinez-Ramirez, 23, was arrested Aug. 14 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 15 to ICE.

Juan Navarro-Escamilla, 33, was arrested Aug. 14 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 15 to ICE.

Oscar Ochoa-Ariza, 44, was arrested Aug. 14 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 15 to ICE.

Jose Omar Pena-Pineda, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 14 by ICE: detainer.

Alejandro Razo-Loredo, 33, was arrested Aug. 14 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 15 to ICE.

Hector Rosales-Gonzalez, 20, was arrested Aug. 14 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 15 to ICE.

Carl Wayne Scott, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 14 by BCSO: bond revocation-criminal trespass/habitation/shelter.

Christopher Michael Vargas, 50, of Leander was arrested Aug. 14 by BTPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Jordan Bautista-Gunter, 32, of Austin was arrested Aug. 15 by BCSO: tampering with a government record-defraud/harm, unlawful possession of metal/body armor by a felon. Released same day on $35,000 in bonds.

Jerrod Anderson Cozby, 28, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 15 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. Released Aug. 16 on $40,000 bond.

Jason Richard Hinz, 40, of Flint was arrested Aug. 15 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Jimmy Earl Holt, 32, of Killeen was arrested Aug. 15 by BCSO: motion to revoke-forgery of financial instrument.

Kirby Alan Jett, 62, of Houston was arrested Aug. 15 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. Released Aug. 23 on $60,000 bond.

Jennifer Mae Loucks, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 15 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid, failure to appear. Released Aug. 16 on $1,000 in bonds.

Kenneth Wallar, 60, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 15 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released Aug. 16 on $250 bond.

Andre LaCharles Amos, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 16 by MFPD: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.

Kimberly Ann Burnett, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 16 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released Aug. 17 after laying out fine.

Jim Lee Claypool, 43, of Lago Vista was arrested Aug. 16 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Westin Alexander Gorneau, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 16 by MFPD: unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Aug. 17 on $4,000 bonds.

Joshua Dewayne Herr, 26, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 16 by MFPD: indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Matthew R. Prochnow, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 16 by BCSO: bond revocation-continuous violence against family, bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, violation of bond/protective order. Released Aug. 18 on personal recognizance.

Hayley Marie Blevins, 22, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 17 by BPD: possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug.

Hayley Marie Blevins, 22, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 17 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of a dangerous drug. Released Aug. 23 on $65,500 in bonds.

Justin Casey Brown, 41, of Marshall was arrested Aug. 17 by BCSO: insufficient bond-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, insufficient bond-abandoning/endangering a child-imminent danger of bodily injury.

Derrick Kendell Burns, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested July 17 by BCSO: insufficient bond-burglary of a building, insufficient bond-bail jumping/failure to appear.

James Brian Craft, 33, of Boulder, Colorado, was arrested Aug. 17 by CSPD: capias pro fine-public intoxication, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. Released Aug. 18 on $30,000 bond.

Billy Herrera Jr., 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 17 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released Aug. 18 on $10,000 bond.

Fernando Jaramillo-Macedo, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 17 by GSPD: capias pro fine-no driver’s license.

Richard Lance Monroe, 58, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 17 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 18 on $5,000 bond.

Patricio Rangel de Alba, 19, of Orem, Utah, was arrested Aug. 17 by BCSO: assault on a public servant. Released Aug. 18 on $10,000 bond.

Pete Renteria Jr., 50, of Johnston, Rhode Island, was arrested Aug. 17 by MFPD: speeding, expired license plate registration, driving while license is invalid. Released Aug. 21 on personal recognizance.

Zoe Raxanne Robinson, 25, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 17 by BCSO: possession of drug paraphernalia, city ordinance violation-city park hours. Released Aug. 19 after laying out a fine.

Denise Angelina Sims, 47, of Briggs was arrested Aug. 17 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid.

Jesue Soto-Morales, 34, was arrested Aug. 17 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released Aug. 18 to ICE.

Curtis Lee Toner Sr., 63, of Goldthwaite was arrested Aug. 17 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Kristopher Rush Tucker, 37, of Llano was arrested Aug. 17 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-possession of marijuana.

Isai Alberto Vitela-Ramirez, 23, of San Antonio was arrested Aug. 17 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 19 to ICE.

Gerardo Renee Barlow, 34, of Pflugerville was arrested Aug. 18 by BCSO: accident involving death.

Sergio Arturo Carmon-Rios, 38, was arrested Aug. 18 by ICE: detainer.

Mayreli Mateo-Davila, 23, was arrested Aug. 18 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 19 to ICE.

Israel Sanchez, 32, of Dallas was arrested Aug. 18 by BCSO: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, theft of property.

Travis Edward Shannon, 40, of Killeen was arrested Aug. 18 by DPS: possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration.

Jeannette Negrete Silva, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 18 by BCSO: motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance.

Trine Martinez Valles, 52, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 18 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Aug. 23 on $20,000 bond.

Jonathan James Watson, 40, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 18 by BTPD: public intoxication. Released Aug. 20 on personal recognizance.

Gabriel Chavez, 37, of Round Rock was arrested Aug. 19 by BCSO: surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, ICE detainer.

Ashley Ann Donovan, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 19 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Cassy Lakelle Frishchmann, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 19 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

Billy Brooks Fulton, 54, of Florence was arrested Aug. 19 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance.

Roland Inez Maldonado, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 19 by MFPD: parole violation.

Douglas Ray Moore, 64, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 19 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 20 on $2,000 bond.

Geronimo Ponce-Pedraza, 40, was arrested Aug. 19 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 22 to ICE.

Clifford Earl Price, 68, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 19 by CSPD: expired registration, failure to appear. Released Aug. 23 on personal recognizance.

Gregory Ellas Stevenson, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 19 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance, bond forfeiture-tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Nathaniel Dawen Stewart, 25, of Llano was arrested Aug. 19 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Aug. 20 on $20,000 in bonds.

Breece Jeffrey Urbanek, 36, of Llano was arrested Aug. 19 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault with a family/household member.

Manuel Zamora-Vazquez, 29, was arrested Aug. 19 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 22 to ICE.

Jessica Lynn Crowder, 30, of Leander was arrested Aug. 20 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Aug. 21 on $1,500 bond.

William Kyle Dugan, 32, of Midland was arrested Aug. 20 by BPD: failure to identify, driving while intoxicated, evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle.

Joseph Derik Flores, 25, of Helotes was arrested Aug. 20 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Juanita Martinez Garcia, 60, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 20 by CSPD: violation of an ordinance-burn ban, violation of an ordinance-permit required.

Nina Fallon Goodwin, 38, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 20 by DPS: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Erik Shawn Jergermanis, 50, of Killeen was arrested Aug. 20 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 21 on $1,500 bond.

Jose DeJesus Jurado-Diaz, 37, of Austin was arrested Aug. 20 by DPS: fleeing police officer, no driver’s license.

Jose DeJesus Jurado-Diaz, 37, of Austin was arrested Aug. 20 by BCSO: ICE detainer. Released Aug. 24 to ICE.

Heather Nichole Luke, 34, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 20 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Gerrit Preston, 35, of Lake Forest, California, was arrested Aug. 20 by BPD: unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, reckless driving. Released Aug. 23 on $153,000 in bonds.

Shawn William Swaringen, 22, of Llano was arrested Aug. 20 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Adam Christopher Ward, 38, of Aug. 20 by CSPD: unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released Aug. 21 on $2,500 bond.

Seberiano Aguilar, 34, of Baytown was arrested Aug. 21 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Aug. 22 on $1,500 bond.

Hayleigh Amezquita, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 21 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Patrice Marie Bailey, 53, of Round Rock was arrested Aug. 21 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 22 on $1,500 bond.

Orlin Alexis Bonilla-Ponce, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 21 by MFPD resisting arrest/search/transport, false alarm/report. Released Aug. 24 on $5,000 in bonds.

Buddy Ray Jarrett, 51, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 21 by BCSO: motion to revoke-prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civic facility.

McKayla Faith Manhart, 21, of Hutto was arrested Aug. 21 by CSPD: prohibited substance in a correctional/civic facility, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug.

Israel Sanchez, 32, of Dallas was arrested Aug. 21 by BCSO: failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information.

Brianna Marquez Urias, 25, of Round Rock was arrested Aug. 21 by BCSO: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Aug. 22 on $2,000 in bonds.

Kimberly Ann Burnett, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 22 by BCSO: assault on a peace officer/judge.

Cody Dwayne Gobert, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 22 by BCSO: burglary of a building.

Krista Janell Jessen, 32, of Granbury was arrested Aug. 22 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Justin Ian Mason, 26, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 22 by BPD: SRA-tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Wesley Thomas McGinty, 63, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 22 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released Aug. 23 on $7,500 bond.

Jose Manuel Reyes-Valencia, 35, of Austin was arrested Aug. 22 by DPS: tampering with a government record. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Charity Ann Sims, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 22 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Virgil Hal Taylor, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 22 by DPS: driving while intoxicated, driving while license is invalid. Released Aug. 23 on $10,500 in bonds.

Benito Arias-Araiza, 40, was arrested Aug. 23 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 24 to ICE.

Ron Christopher Longoria, 45, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 23 by HBPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Aug. 25 on $5,000 bond. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Benito Esteban Munoz Jr., 24, of Roma was arrested Aug. 23 by BPD: aggravated assault against a public servant, driving while intoxicated.

Emma Suzanne Ontiveros, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 23 by GSPD: assault against elderly/disabled person.

Nicholas Patrick Pfeiffer, 58, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 23 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 24 on $25,000 bond.

Gabriela Quinones, 57, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 23 by BCSO: failure to appear-theft of property, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Carlos Esteban Riquiac-Calel, 24, of Austin was arrested Aug. 23 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 24 to ICE.

Ernest Serrano Jr., 54, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 23 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, interfering with an emergency request for assistance. Released Aug. 25 on $12,500 in bonds.

April Michelle Skalak, 42, of Lakeway was arrested Aug. 23 by BCSO: possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance. Released Aug. 24 on $50,000 in bonds.

Aliyu Maikanos Tracre, 24, was arrested Aug. 23 by ICE: detainer.

Nicholas Rene Young, 30, of New Braunfels was arrested Aug. 23 by an out-of-county agency (OOC): bench warrant.

Luis Antonio Zavala-Anarida, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 23 by BCSO: criminal trespass.

Melissa Ann England, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 24 by GSPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $3,000 in bonds.

Brayan Flores-Hernandez, 24, of Austin was arrested Aug. 24 by ICE: detainer. Released Aug. 25 to ICE.

Eric Hall, 44, of Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested Aug. 24 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Carrie Elizabeth Kuenzi, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 24 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Aug. 25 on $25,000 bond.

Aaron Rodriguez Moran, 47, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 24 by HBPD: no driver’s license when unlicensed, failure to appear-resisting arrest/search/transport, evading arrest/detention, terroristic threat causing fear.

Hunter Brooks Rochte, 29, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 24 by BPD: driving while intoxicated with a child under 15, speeding, driving while license is invalid, driving while intoxicated, criminal mischief.

Valerie Marie Rodriguez, 51, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 24 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Frederick Robert Saylor, 48, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 24 by MFPD: disregarding a flashing red signal, expired driver’s license, violation of promise to appear. Released Aug. 25 on $750 in bonds.

Alex Torres, 22, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 24 by DPS: possession of marijuana. Released Aug. 25 on $1,000 bond.

Robert Dale Whitwell, 61, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 24 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Charles Dennis Wofford, 74, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 24 by MFPD: disorderly conduct. Released Aug. 25 on $500 bond.

Luis Antonio Zavala-Anarida, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 24 by ICE: detainer.

Cruz Anthony Castillo, 21, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 25 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Katie Sue Cozby, 35, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 25 by BPD: bond forfeiture-theft of service.

Daniela Delacruz-Alvarado, 26, of Mexico was arrested Aug. 25 by ICE: detainer.

Amanda Ann Hiesler, 47, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 25 by GSPD: parole violation.

Aaron Moran-Rodriguez, 47, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 25 by ICE: detainer.

Brianna Kay Pistole, 24, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 25 by BCSO: bond withdrawal-credit/debit card abuse, bond withdrawal-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.