$8M in bonds for new Horseshoe Bay City Hall on November ballot

The city of Horseshoe Bay is asking residents to vote in November for $8 million worth of bonds to help fund a new city center. File photo

As plans for a new City Hall move forward, the Horseshoe Bay City Council put $8 million worth of bonds on the Nov. 8 mid-term election ballot to pay for it. Also on the November ballot will be City Council seats currently held by Elsie Thurman, Elaine Waddill, and Jerry Gray.

Since Horseshoe Bay straddles Burnet and Llano counties, the city has two different sets of voting rules for residents.

Llano County residents may cast ballots at the current City Hall, located at 1 Community Drive, while residents of Burnet County can cast ballots at several locations, the closest being the Texas Tech University satellite campus at 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls. Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24, and ends Friday, Nov. 4.

The proposed new city center will be built on a 3.5-acre plot near the Summit Rock development on FM 2147, across from the Escondido subdivision.

The city is also considering leasing a 6.5-acre tract from the Lower Colorado River Authority for more space. Due to current land constraints that hamper development such as towers, wires, and gas lines, the city plans to use the parcel for overflow parking, walking trails, and other recreational amenities.

The city hopes to lease the land for $1.

If the bonds are approved, the city could start sending out construction bids as early as January 2023.

The current City Hall will become the main office for the Horseshoe Bay’s Development Services Department.

Once completed, the proposed city center will house offices for the city manager, city secretary, finance department, and human resources.

The new building should be large enough to host events and hold community workshops.

