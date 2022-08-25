Valerie Newkoop White passed away Aug. 20, 2022

Born February 13, 1927

Valerie (Val), referred to by many as “Sweet Val” or “Princess,” departed her earthly life and gained her heavenly wings on August 20, 2022. No one whose privilege it was to know her is likely to forget her loving, caring, warm and glowing brightness of her friendship and her ever-enduring smile and laugh. To her colleagues, she was a living monument of respect and devotion to her career and employees.

Born in Florida, Val was presented an Honorary Texan status by Governor Dolph Briscoe and Key to the City of Austin by Mayor Butler and received the Ambassador Award from the Marble Falls Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce.

Val’s early career was as a model and spokesperson for Firestone Tire Company. Val then toured for many years with Billy Graham and the Billy Graham crusades as a Director. Val was then hired to be the manager of the Country Dinner Playhouse in Dallas and Austin working with such ’50s and ’60s movie stars as Mikey Rooney, Tab Hunter, Dorothy Lamour, Joseph Cotton, Ann Miller, Martha Rae and many others.

Val moved to Horseshoe Bay in 1976 and served for over 32 years as Club Director overseeing the resort’s clubhouse operations until her retirement.

Val’s love of people and dogs instilled in her the kindness and caring attributes that made her such a special lady. She was quite the hostess, opening her decorated home at Christmas and other holiday occasions.

Val so enjoyed and treasured the many club member relationships she experienced during her tenure at Horseshoe Bay Resort and the Club at Horseshoe Bay Resort.

Val was also loved by and given exceptional care by the Granite Mesa nurses and associates, and for that, all are most grateful. Val never lost her laugh or ability to show compassion to others up to her final earthly days.

The character of life Val lived might be summed up in a few words: She was sincere, earnest, loyal and self-sacrificing to others. Her friends and career family know no one who tried harder to interpret the wishes and needs of associates she worked with or the friends she so cherished.

Val has wandered into a new land and left us wondering how very fair that land may be.

Goodbye, Val. We will all see you again. Look for us on the horizon. Until then, you will be missed.

Those who wish to express sympathy, please consider making a donation in honor of Val to Living Love Animal Rescue and Sanctuary: (512) 234-2592, livingloveanimalrescue@gmail.com.