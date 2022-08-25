PEC changing in-person bill pay option

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The lobby of the Marble Falls Pedernales Electric Cooperative office, 4302 U.S. 281. Members who have been paying their electric bills in person will have to use another method after Nov. 1, the cooperative announced. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Members who go to Pedernales Electric Cooperative offices to pay their bills will have to use kiosks starting Nov. 1, the co-op recently announced. Meetings with PEC staff will be by appointment only.

“Upon reopening our offices after the pandemic, we saw a significant drop in foot traffic,” said Eddie Dauterive, PEC chief operations officer. “Surveys and recent data show the vast majority of our members now use and prefer digital payment methods, so we have a responsibility to put our resources where they’re needed most and to be fiscally responsible on behalf of all members.”

Several payment options, including by phone and online, are available.

Pay by phone anytime at 844-886-9798. A $5 minimum payment is required.

Pay online via SmartHub by logging on at pec.smarthub.coop or through the SmartHub app.

Pay online without logging in.

Pay by mail by sending payment to: PEC, P.O. Box 1, Johnson City, TX 78636.

Use PEC payment kiosks. Make quick, instant payments 24/7 by cash, e-check, or credit card at any PEC office.

Pay by Western Union: Make a payment at a participating location, including H-E-B and Dollar General, for a $1.50 fee. Find a Western Union near you at pec.coop/billing.

Pay by MoneyGram: Make a payment at local businesses, including Walmart and CVS, for a $1.50 fee. Find a MoneyGram near you at pec.coop/billing.

Sign up for automatic payments using a credit card or bank draft by calling 844-886-9798, logging on at pec.smarthub.coop, or using the SmartHub app.

“We realize this is a big change for some of our members who have gotten to know our lobby agents over the years,” Dauterive said. “But we look forward to continuing the high-quality, personalized service our PEC members have come to know and expect.”

PEC agents will be available to answer questions Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. In-person appointments may be scheduled by calling 888-554-4732.

editor@thepicayune.com